Commentary

Left-Wing Host Slammed for Using Bible to Justify Abortion, Saying Hurricane May Be Punishment for Red States

 By Samuel Short  October 5, 2024 at 8:02am
What does Hurricane Helene have to do with abortion?

Absolutely nothing unless you’re Young Turks Founder and CEO Cenk Uygur.

While Helene should unite Americans to rise above partisanship and all of its usual squabbles, Uygur took to X on Friday to make sure everyone stays in the muck by suggesting Helene is punishment from God against states where abortion is outlawed.

Uygur’s comments are pretty horrendous when we consider the death toll from Helene is over 200 and will probably be higher as emergency services continue their work in the areas affected, but his misquoting of scripture is an issue in itself as blasphemy.

Uygur has misread and misspoken the message from Numbers 5:11 – 31.

Rapper Bryson Gray responded in correcting his interpretation of the passage.

Are you a Christian?

Other users were more abrupt, telling him, “You are evil.”

One responded in telling Uygur, “This is blasphemy.”

It was also noted how idiotic it was for Uygur – an atheist – to tell the rest of us how to interpret God’s judgment in apparently bringing on Helene.

Let’s not kid ourselves and be fooled into taking the bait from Uygur.

The Young Turk’s brand is not commentary or in-depth analysis.

The show and its personalities build a name off of rage bait.

Uygur sat down Friday and tried to concoct an outrageous and eyebrow-raising post that would stir the pot.

Should the reader ever subject themselves to a full Young Turks livestream, you will see how in-sync this line from Uygur actually is with how the show operates.

That is all not to say that Uygur isn’t completely dumb for this take and is in reality very politically in the know and cunning.

He’s pretty much taking a page out of the Gen-Z influencer playbook here and just saying whatever he feels gets him noticed.

Congratulations, here’s that attention you ordered.

 

 

 

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London.




Conversation