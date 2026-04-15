Left-Wing Mob, Violent Threats Force Erika Kirk to Miss TPUSA Event with JD Vance

Erika Kirk was forced to miss a Turning Point USA event Tuesday at the University of Georgia after being targeted by threats.

Erika Kirk was left widowed last year after Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated during a September appearance in Utah. She has since tried to keep the organization moving forward.

“I was so looking forward to tonight’s event at the @universityofga with our Vice President @JDVance, but after all our family has been through, I take my security team’s recommendations extremely seriously,” Erika Kirk posted on X.

I was so looking forward to tonight’s event at the @universityofga with our Vice President @JDVance, but after all our family has been through, I take my security team’s recommendations extremely seriously. Thank you to our amazing Georgia chapter for your support. God bless you… https://t.co/f2rBre9ArJ — Erika Kirk (@MrsErikaKirk) April 14, 2026

“Thank you to our amazing Georgia chapter for your support. God bless you all!” she wrote.

Daily Wire reporter Mary Margarent Olohan posted more about the incident on social media platform X.

“Regarding the threats to Erika Kirk that prevented her from attending today’s event with Vice President Vance, a TPUSA official tells me that their security had been monitoring the situation in the days leading up to today’s event,” she wrote.

“People were doxxing her travel location and trying to track her arrival and departure, I’m told, and there were multiple direct threats against Erika specifically. This ultimately led to her security’s assessment that they couldn’t guarantee her safety,” she wrote.

NEW: Regarding the threats to Erika Kirk that prevented her from attending today’s event with Vice President Vance, a TPUSA official tells me that their security had been monitoring the situation in the days leading up to today’s event. People were doxxing her travel location… https://t.co/02KjQ01hMa — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) April 15, 2026

“’The event venue itself was fine, especially once VP was on site, but it was the travel portion that was of chief concern,’ the official tells @realDailyWire. ‘Her children are one parent away from being orphans and so we take security’s assessments and advice seriously,'” Olohan posted.

During the event, Vice President J.D. Vance said it was important that Erika Kirk be safe, and that the event take place.

“Well, first of all, I love Erika and I know that she did get some threats, and, you know, about two hours ago, I was a little worried we were going to have to cancel the event because Erika was not going to come and she was very worried about it,” Vance said, according to KATV-TV.

“I talked to the Secret Service, and obviously these guys do a very good job, and I said, ‘You know what? Let’s let Erika do what she needs to do for herself and her family,'” he said.

🚨 JD VANCE IS UNLEASHING, defending Erika Kirk! “If your instinct is to go after a YOUNG MOTHER because she’s GRIEVING in a way that you find ‘wrong?'” “Well, why don’t you STAY IN YOUR LANE and MIND YOUR OWN BUSINESS? Grief is complicated.” 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/bS3fvn1TkU — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 14, 2026

Vance also lashed out at Erika Kirk’s critics.

“The people telling you that Erica wasn’t grieving her husband are full of s*** and we need to be honest,” Vance said, according to WAGA-TV.

“But if your instinct is to go after a young mother because she’s grieving in a way that you find wrong, well, why don’t you stay in your lane and mind your own business?” he said.

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