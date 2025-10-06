Left-Wing MSNBC Panel Agrees Virginia AG Candidate Who Fantasized About Shooting Republican Should Drop Out

Virginia’s Democratic candidate for Attorney General Jay Jones is in big trouble. Even MSNBC pundits think he should drop out of the race after text messages surfaced about him wanting to kill a Republican lawmaker.

Jones said he would give Virginia’s former Republican House Speaker Todd Gilbert “two bullets to the head” and urinate on his grave, according to recently released messages from 2022.

Jones, who served in the Virginia state house from 2018-2021, was messaging with GOP House Delegate Carrie Coyner at the time.

He told Coyner, if he had Gilbert and two dictators lined up in front of him and a gun with only two bullets, “Gilbert gets two bullets to the head.”

Jones went on to say how conservative lawmakers like Gilbert should feel personal pain, like watching their child die, to force policy change.

During Monday’s episode of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” co-host Mika Brzezinski mentioned the story, to which correspondent Jonathan Lemire replied, “Deep, deeply disturbing messages that have been swiftly condemned across the whole aisle.”

“It’s unclear whether this attorney general candidate will stay in the race,” he continued. “I think there’s a growing sense that he probably should not. We heard President Trump last night. But even some Democratic leaders have started to say, ‘Look, this is inappropriate.'”

Lemire added, “Especially at a time right now, with such concern about violent rhetoric and political violence, that this is just way beyond the line.”

National affairs analyst for MSNBC John Heilemann weighed in and said the pressure now falls on Democratic gubernatorial nominee Abigail Spanberger, and the Democratic Party, to make Jones step aside.

“It’s wildly inappropriate under any circumstances,” he explained. “Today, tomorrow, 10 years ago, six months ago. I think the pressure’s going to be on Spanberger, and for the whole of the party, to ask this candidate to just quit the race. Because … it’s the right thing. And also the political splash back, you don’t want to mess with this right now.”

“Who says that?” Brzezinski asked of Jones’ messages. “And what context is that [in]? Strange.”

“The right thing to do is basically, this guy should do everyone a favor and step out of the race,” Heilemann concluded.

Initially, Jones did not apologize to Gilbert or his family, instead accusing Republicans of using smear tactics, the New York Post reported.

He later issued a statement expressing regret, but the damage was already done.

President Donald Trump commented on Jones’ behavior with a Truth Social post Sunday morning, branding him a “lunatic” and pointing out how even liberals have turned against him.

“It has just come out that the Radical Left Lunatic, Jay Jones, who is running against Jason Miyares, the GREAT Attorney General in Virginia, made SICK and DEMENTED jokes, if they were jokes at all, which were not funny, and that he wrote down and sent around to people, concerning the murdering of a Republican Legislator, his wife, and their children,” the commander in chief wrote.

“Abigail Spanberger, who is running for Governor, is weak and ineffective, and refuses to acknowledge what this Lunatic has done,” Trump continued. “Even Democrats are saying it is ‘RESIGNATION FROM CAMPAIGN’ TERRITORY.”

Donald J. Trump Truth Social Post 11:43 AM EST 10/05/25 It has just come out that the Radical Left Lunatic, Jay Jones, who is running against Jason Miyares, the GREAT Attorney General in Virginia, made SICK and DEMENTED jokes, if they were jokes at all, which were not funny, and… — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) October 5, 2025

“Democrat Jay Jones should drop out of the Race, IMMEDIATELY, and the People of Virginia must continue to have a GREAT Attorney General in Jason Miyares who, by the way, has my Complete and Total Endorsement — JASON WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!” Trump concluded.

