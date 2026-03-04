Left-Wing Outlet Calls Patriotism 'Yucky' After Americans Won Medals at Olympics

The 2026 Winter Olympics has drawn to a close, and the United States walked away with a respectable 12 gold medals.

Several moments caused feelings of national pride to swell in every American chest — such as the first gold medal win in men’s hockey since the 1980 Miracle on Ice.

But one left-wing news outlet wanted you to know that such feelings are “yucky.”

HuffPost ran a piece on Feb. 21 entitled “There’s A Name For The Discomfort You’re Feeling Watching The Olympics Right Now.”

In some postings of the article, the headline appears as “There’s A Reason You Feel Yucky Watching The Olympics Right Now.”

If waving the American flag or chanting “USA!” turns you off right now, you’re not alone. https://t.co/ndUODJtix4 — HuffPost (@HuffPost) February 21, 2026

In essence, the article conflates disagreement with President Donald Trump and his policies with somehow feeling guilt over American wins at the Olympics.

“While President Donald Trump’s deportation agenda separates families, and federal agents detain 5-year-olds and kill unarmed civilians, American athletes are winning medals on behalf of the nation at the Olympics right now,” the article said.

“This whiplash between pride for United States competitors and national shame for the federal government is common.”

The HuffPost article interviewed a clinical psychologist to tell readers that they are allowed to feel “a tightening in your chest or stomach when you realize you’re cheering and cringing simultaneously.”

Citing another psychologist, the piece informed readers, “The degree to which you feel shame and guilt right now for cheering U.S. Olympians might also depend on how much cognitive dissonance you have between the stated values of being American — freedom, revolutionary spirit, opportunity for all — versus how our government has actually acted in the hundreds of years since the U.S. was formed.”

While some readers may have found the article cathartic, more rational voices on social media — voices that do not regularly crack open HuffPost as a serious source of information and opinions — were skeptical.

In fact, more than 30,000 such commenters weighed in.

“Who is this self-loathing cringe actually for? Who is the intended consumer?” one such user asked.

“Only a pathetic loser with an inferiority complex would write such a dumb post,” another said.

“Being a homosexual is out. Being a proud patriot is in!” a third reacted.

Even some Trump administration officials made clear where they stood, with Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr posting a meme of actress Sydney Sweeney holding a tissue box for the whiny editors at HuffPost.

There may be some people who enjoy abasing themselves by hating their own country — such as the readers at HuffPost and other left-wing rags.

But this article was a refreshing reminder that most Americans are, in fact, not self-loathing, virtue-signaling malcontents.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.