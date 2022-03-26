Left-Wing Utopias of Manhattan, Los Angeles Lead the Nation in Population Decline

If you’ve thought about escaping a dysfunctional left-wing American city, you’re not the only one.

New Census Bureau data reveals Americans are leaving big cities en masse.

Manhattan and Los Angeles take the number 1 and 2 spot in population decline in 2021.

Los Angeles County lost a whopping 179,757 residents, according to the Census Bureau’s Thursday press release.

New York County – coextensive with the borough of Manhattan – lost 113,642 people.

The governments of Los Angeles and Manhattan are among the most left-wing in the entire country.

Only areas such as San Francisco County are comparable in their politics, which itself came in sixth place for population decline.

Under de facto single-party Democrat rule, California and Los Angeles have declined significantly.

Images of looting and theft one would expect in a developing country spurred new criticism of ‘woke’ prosecutors and Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Conversely, two of the three counties with the highest population growth are governed by Republicans.

Arizona’s Maricopa County gained 46,866 residents in 2021.

California’s Riverside County came in second place with 31,251, and Texas’ Collin County came in third with 30,191.

Law enforcement no longer prosecutes petty crime and public disorder in cities such as Los Angeles and San Francisco.

The cities feature some of the largest homeless populations in the developed world.

Almost a quarter of the total homeless population of the United States lives in California.

This is my neighborhood. Run completely by Democrats on every level from local, county, state and Federal. Does this look like anyone is helping anyone here? Koreatown, Los Angeles 2021. pic.twitter.com/BmzP8mGjcR — STREET PEOPLE OF LOS ANGELES (@streetpeopleLA) November 19, 2021

Limousine liberals have spurred a crime wave by dismantling New York City’s criminal justice system.

In addition to mass disorder and crime, Los Angeles and Manhattan feature some of the highest costs of living in the country.

The leaders of the cities didn’t hesitate to implement some of the most strict and draconian coronavirus mandates in 2020, as well.

With the futures of once-great American cities such as Los Angeles and New York in doubt, it seems as if their residents aren’t waiting around for the situation to reach rock bottom.

