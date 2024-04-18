The Left Is Wrong About Negative Human Impact on Climate

If there’s one thing we can say about the climate change cultists, it’s that what they lack in terms of a commitment to truth and hard scientific data, they more than make up for in consistency.

For decades now, they have fear-mongered about Earth’s imminent demise in order to justify their obvious greed and attempted power grabs. They’ve also moved the goalposts and changed the language of the narrative each time their fear-inducing predictions have failed to pan out.

For example, we went from the threat of “global cooling” to the threat of “global warming.” When neither manifested, the climate cultists coined the more generic term “climate change,” which could be neatly applied to nearly any gloomy scenario. This marketing term proved to have real staying power, but liberals recently determined that it lacks a sense of urgency, so they’ve now upgraded to “climate crisis.”

Through it all, they have also consistently argued that any negative impact on the climate has been man-made thanks to our CO2 emissions from factories, cars, appliances and other necessities.

Under the Biden administration, this has been the ideology behind everything from the cancelation of the Keystone pipeline and restrictions on drilling permits to the frantic push to replace combustion engines with EVs and even to recent attempts to ban gas stoves.

Now, however, there’s more evidence of the climate cultists’ consistency — proof they’ve been consistently wrong about so-called man-made climate change.

A recently published paper by Demetris Koutsoyiannis, professor emeritus of hydrology and analysis of hydrosystems at the National Technical University of Athens, powerfully refutes the theory that global warming is humanity’s fault.

In fact, according to Koutsoyiannis’ findings, the increase in atmospheric CO2 resulting from human emissions is “non-discernible,” accounting for no more than 4 percent of the total change in CO2 levels.

Koutsoyiannis argues that Earth’s biosphere has become more productive, leading to a “natural amplification of the carbon cycle due to increased temperatures.” In other words, “warmer temperatures ensure more life and this also causes an increase in carbon dioxide,” as the site Report 24 put it.

According to Report 24, Koutsoyiannis used “data from isotope signatures measured by the California-based Scripps Institution since 1978, along with proxy data going back five centuries.” The subset of data based on the last 40 years differs in no way from that of 500 years ago.

“This … makes it clear that the focus on carbon dioxide and the expenditure of enormous amounts of money to reduce trace gas emissions are actually completely pointless,” Report 24 noted.

Koutsoyiannis’ findings support those of 2022 Nobel physics laureate Dr. John Clauser, who stirred controversy when he publicly asserted that “there is no real climate crisis” at the Quantum Korea 2023 conference in Seoul.

Clauser has said “shock-journalistic pseudoscience” is substantiating a false narrative, one that has nothing to do with saving the planet and actually makes life worse for the people who have to shoulder crushing policy changes in deference to the climate cult.

For this stance, Clauser has received a great deal of backlash from climate activists and was even canceled from speaking to the International Monetary Fund in July 2023.

For his part, Koutsoyiannis explained in a 2022 interview that going against the climate change narrative is never easy but that there has been “no serious argument against my findings.”



Koutsoyiannis said he didn’t begin his climate research to upset the apple cart. He merely wanted to find out the truth for himself. However, the response to his work by those who seemingly wanted anything but the truth surprised him.

Perhaps he shouldn’t have been so surprised. But who can blame Koutsoyiannis, a scientist in search of the truth, for focusing on actual science rather than the politics associated with a global grift?

In 2022, the World Economic Forum tipped its hand and shared a staggering statistic based on a report completed by consultancy firm McKinsey, a well-respected source of information especially among the global elites.

The report, called “The net-zero transition: What it would cost, what it could bring,” explains that “total global spending by governments, businesses and individuals … will need to rise by $3.5 trillion a year, every year, if we are to have any chance of getting to net-zero in 2050,” according to the WEF.

That’s an awful lot of dollars conveniently changing hands.

Koutsoyiannis called his critics “hypocritical” in comments to The Epoch Times last year.

“It is ironic that such cliques present themselves as world saviors from climate threats,” he said. “What they do, either intentionally or unintentionally … is to promote a politico-economic agenda that is very dark.”

Conclusion

As Koutsoyiannis and a number of highly respected scientists attempt to use actual science to neutralize the unfounded panic that John Kerry and his ilk have aggressively peddled about man’s negative impact on the climate, the big lie will undoubtedly remain key to Biden’s 2024 platform.

By contrast, Donald Trump’s thinking seems to align with Koutsoyiannis’ and Clauser’s.

“In my opinion, you have a thing called weather, and you go up and you go down. If you look into the 1920s, they were talking about global freezing,” Trump pointed out in a 2022 interview with Fox News’ Stuart Varney.

VARNEY: Is the climate changing because of human activity? TRUMP: In my opinion you have a thing called weather, and you go up and you go down. If you look into the 1920s, they were talking about global freezing. pic.twitter.com/Ef95mIvb2w — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 21, 2022



Rising CO2 is a natural phenomenon, according to Koutsoyiannis. And understanding any kind of phenomenon requires real science based on hard facts, not propaganda masquerading as such.

So excuse us if we hold on to our gas cars and stoves and forgo eating bugs for the foreseeable future.

