The Left Is Wrong: Proof White Americans Have Never Been Less Racist

If the biggest domestic threat in the United States really is white supremacist extremists, as President Joe Biden and FBI Director Christopher Wray have claimed, then Americans should be sleeping more easily.

Why? Because Americans have never been less racist.

In 2015, former President Barack Obama declared that slavery and racial discrimination were “still part of our DNA.” In a Prager U “5 Minute Video,” conservative talk show host and presidential hopeful Larry Elder demolished Obama’s claim by citing facts that blow away hazy progressive arguments designed to invoke the ghosts of America’s past.

By the end of the video, Elder had established beyond a reasonable doubt that America is, in fact, less racist than ever.

It follows that if America as a whole is dramatically less racist than it ever has been, there are fewer racist white people in America. The existence of fewer racist white people means white supremacist extremist organizations have a shrinking pool from which to recruit.

According to the 2020 book “Ten Global Trends Every Smart Person Should Know,” over the course of the 20th century, white people’s views of race relations changed dramatically.

Their opposition to laws against interracial marriage climbed from 38 percent to 90 percent, their approval of school integration rose from 32 percent to 96 percent, their belief that black people should be treated equally in hiring practices went from 45 percent to 97 percent, and their willingness to vote for a black president went from 37 percent to 95 percent.

And it’s not just America. According to World Population Review, the 10 least-racist countries in the world in 2021 were predominantly white. Meanwhile, the most racially intolerant countries were Qatar, Serbia, Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka. The report further indicated racially intolerant counties tend to be located in Africa and Asia.

So what’s all the progressive banter about the threat of white supremacy?

After the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion, an Associated Press headline declared, “Years of white supremacy threats culminated in Capitol riots.”

Over at CNN, they were busy “Decoding the extremist symbols and groups at the Capitol Hill insurrection.”

The Southern Poverty Law Center — a beehive of progressive hacks — went so far as to claim that the incursion “shows how trends on the far right’s fringe have become mainstream.”

In January 2023, an internal FBI proposal about “Racially or Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremists” and their interest in “Radical-Traditionalist Catholics” was leaked, as reported by The Hill. I’ve heard Catholics called a lot of bad names, but never have I heard them associating with “racially or ethnically violent extremists.”

By February, the FBI had retracted the memo targeting Traditional Catholics as “Violent White Supremacists,” according to The Federalist. The driving factor behind the retraction was likely the fact that the claim had zero credibility and the FBI was facing a public relations crisis.

In May 2022, the House Judiciary Committee published a news release saying the FBI “had labeled dozens of parents around the country as terrorism threats.” In reality, these parents were advocating for parental rights in a pushback against radical-left schoolboards bent on sexualizing the minds of children by exposing them to transgender ideology. Leftist lap dog Juan Williams opined in The Hill that “‘Parents’ rights’ is code for white race politics.”

You get the picture. Progressives — whether in the mainstream media, politics, law, education or anywhere else — need you to believe that America is irredeemably racist so they can divide and conquer through fear and anger. It’s a tried and true Marxist tactic, and Marxists are team players.

Truth and reality stand in their way, but the hubris-driven neo-Marxist agenda leads them to believe that truth and reality must subservient — as you must be — to their insatiable will to power.

Progressive ideology disdains the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream for his children that they might one day “live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” Character implies the very individualism that progressives must destroy to realize their own dream of a world where they — the “elite” — instill the character of an automaton into the citizenry as a whole.

Progressives value the collective over the individual, a collective that looks up to them and blinks.

Progressive ideology — and the imbeciles who blindly follow it — champions not courage or greatness but, instead, compliant mediocrity. Their hero is what Nietzsche called The Last Man:

Lo! I show you the Last Man.

“What is love? What is creation? What is longing? What is a star?” — so asks the Last Man, and blinks.

The earth has become small, and on it hops the Last Man, who makes everything small. His species is ineradicable as the flea; the Last Man lives longest.

“We have discovered happiness” — say the Last Men, and they blink.

They have left the regions where it is hard to live; for they need warmth. One still loves one’s neighbor and rubs against him; for one needs warmth.

Turning ill and being distrustful, they consider sinful: they walk warily. He is a fool who still stumbles over stones or men!

A little poison now and then: that makes for pleasant dreams. And much poison at the end for a pleasant death.

One still works, for work is a pastime. But one is careful lest the pastime should hurt one.

One no longer becomes poor or rich; both are too burdensome. Who still wants to rule? Who still wants to obey? Both are too burdensome.

No shepherd, and one herd! Everyone wants the same; everyone is the same: he who feels differently goes voluntarily into the madhouse.

“Formerly all the world was insane,” — say the subtlest of them, and they blink.

They are clever and know all that has happened: so there is no end to their derision. People still quarrel, but are soon reconciled — otherwise it upsets their stomachs.

They have their little pleasures for the day, and their little pleasures for the night, but they have a regard for health.

“We have discovered happiness,” — say the Last Men, and they blink.

In order to achieve their twisted dream of Last Man-style compliant mediocrity, progressives seek to strip individual identity by assigning each person to a group, whether it be race, sexual orientation, gender identity or something else.

Next, they break these groups into two larger groups: oppressors and oppressed. The oppressed, of course, are the victims of the oppressors.

Progressives cast themselves as the liberators of the victimized. The oppressors are the enemy.

In America, white supremacists are the ultimate oppressors, so progressives need all the “victims” to believe there is a white supremacist extremist hiding in every shadow. They need the victims to believe in ghosts instead of the ultimate liberator, Jesus Christ.

The problem? Americans, by and large, are not racist. The vast majority of white Americans are not white supremacist extremists.

“One of the reasons the race entrepreneurs of the Left are forced to define white supremacy down (Subject-verb agreement is white supremacy! Algebra is white supremacy! Punctuality is white supremacy!) is the fact that actual white-supremacist ideology has so little purchase in American culture,” Kevin D. Williamson noted last year in National Review. “White supremacy is mostly a hobby for miserable dweebs on the Internet.”

I have never met a self-professed white supremacist or come across anyone displaying a swastika or other racist symbol. Have you? If you have, does it happen a lot? If it does, you should probably reconsider who you are hanging around with.

Somebody’s lying. Either Elder, who has been declared a white supremacist himself (in case you didn’t notice, he’s black), is making up facts and trying to impose them on reality, or the progressives are. You don’t need to do a lot of research to figure out who is telling the truth. It’s common sense.

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, another successful black man, has been called a white supremacist.

In short, no matter the color of your skin, if you’re an individual with conservative values, you’re a racist. That’s what the progressives are selling.

What does that make them?

