Leftism Catches Up with DNC as It Shoots Down Yang's Request To Try To Get More Diversity

It is undeniable that a substantial portion of the ideological left and the Democratic Party have fully embraced identity politics and its intense focus on an individual’s immutable characteristics like race and gender.

In fact, many on the left now view racial and gender identity as more important than anything an individual might do or say, regardless of the overall merits of those actions or comments.

Given the Democratic Party’s attention to diversity, it’s both hilarious and hypocritical that the dwindling field of 2020 candidates, particularly on the debate stage, is a far cry from the supposed diversity of race and gender the left so often touts.

And the powers that be in that party have no intention to do anything to address the supposedly crucial issue.

Fox News reported that the Democratic National Committee has rejected a request from entrepreneur and presidential candidate Andrew Yang to conduct additional polling ahead of the next primary debate in a bid to, hopefully, see more diversity among the candidates on the debate stage.

The lack of diversity at the debates became an issue prior to the most recent event in California, as it came after California Sen. Kamala Harris had dropped out of the 2020 race and candidates like New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro failed to qualify.

Of course, both Harris and Booker are black, and Castro is Hispanic. Their absence from the debate meant Yang, of Asian descent, was the only “person of color” on a stage otherwise occupied by white candidates — an unfortunate turn of events for the race-obsessed Democrats.

Yang wrote a letter, obtained by The Daily Beast, to DNC Chairman Tom Perez on Dec. 21 and warned about how a “diverse set of candidates might be absent from the stage” again at the next debate scheduled for January in Iowa, and noted that the “holidays and meager number of polls currently out in the field” would preclude the situation from changing under the current circumstances.

“This is a troubling prospect for our party,” Yang wrote.

“Between now and January 10, the DNC should commission four early state qualifying polls in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina, where all the candidates have invested their time, resources and staff. It would provide an accurate snapshot of the current state of the race and where voters’ hearts and minds are, thus getting ahead of an imminent problem.”

That actually isn’t a bad idea at all, and would seemingly settle the question over whether it is the DNC’s rules or likely Democratic voters themselves who’ve managed to exclude the “diverse” candidates of color from the debate stage.

Unfortunately for Yang, the DNC shot his common-sense proposal down, with a spokesperson telling Fox, “the DNC will not sponsor its own debate qualifying polls of presidential candidates during a primary.”

“This would break with the long standing practice of both parties using independent polling for debate qualification, and it would be an inappropriate use of DNC resources that should be directed at beating Donald Trump,” the spokesperson continued.

“The DNC has been more than inclusive throughout this entire process with an expansive list of qualifying polls, including 26 polls for the December debate, more than half of which were state polls.”

Given how the DNC’s qualifying requirements for inclusion in the debates has only grown steeper as the process has progressed, it seems highly unlikely that Booker and Castro — who’ve remained mired in low single-digits in the polls and have struggled with fundraising — will be able to qualify for the next round.

Furthermore, it remains to be seen if Yang himself will be capable of meeting the more stringent requirements to qualify for the next debate, and there is a very real possibility that the so-called “party of diversity” will have nothing but old white people and one young gay guy on the stage in Iowa.

That is, indeed, a “troubling prospect” for a party that seems wholly focused on racial identity to the exclusion of just about everything else.

