Leftism Is Steeped in Pure Hate: Bill Maher Says 'I Hope the End Was Painful' for David Koch

Ah, liberal tolerance. We’re lectured all the time about how inclusive, open-minded and compassionate the left is — as long as nobody dares disagree with them on any issue.

“When they go low, we go high.” “Love trumps hate.” “Coexist.” The list of feel-good phrases peddled by the left is long, but many leftists abandon all of those tolerant mantras at the drop of a hat. The latest example is Bill Maher, who turned downright nasty after conservative donor David Koch died Friday.

During Friday’s edition of the liberal pundit’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” program on HBO, the host went on a distasteful and hateful rant about Koch, who died earlier that day from prostate cancer at the age of 79.

Apparently dying of cancer and leaving behind a wife and three kids is hilarious, at least if your name is Bill Maher.

“I guess I’m going to have to re-evaluate my low opinion of prostate cancer,” Maher said in a vindictive monologue, as his studio audience laughed loudly.

“Mourners have been asked in lieu of flowers to just leave their car engines running,” the not-so-funnyman quipped. “As for his remains, he’s been asked to be cremated and have his ashes blown into a child’s lungs.”

Maher’s hatred was sparked by Koch’s involvement in conservative and libertarian politics, especially his political donations to groups that are skeptical of man-made global warming.

“He and his brother have done more than anybody to fund climate-science deniers for decades, so f— him,” Maher said. Classy.

“The Amazon is burning,” the host continued. He referenced the current fires in Brazil twice, acting as if Koch was responsible for them. In fact, the data show that those fires are fairly normal for this time of year and have been widely exaggerated by celebrities on social media.

But no matter. Maher wasn’t done savaging a man who had died just hours before. “I’m glad he’s dead and I hope the end was painful,” the host declared.

There’s so much here to unpack that it’s tough to know where to start. The obvious place is Maher’s unhinged malice toward a fellow American, all because — gasp! — Koch had different political views and spent his own money how he saw fit. So much for valuing diversity.

Yet Maher predictably left out the fact that Koch was a major philanthropist who poured billions of dollars into worthy nonpolitical causes.

“The well-known philanthropist gave more than $1.3 billion away to such institutions as New York’s Lincoln Center and [cancer center] Memorial-Sloan Kettering,” Forbes confirmed.

Philanthropy Roundtable broke down Koch’s charitable giving even further. “He has provided $30 million for cancer research at Memorial Sloan-Kettering, $20 million for a cancer center at Johns Hopkins, $25 million to M. D. Anderson in Houston, $15 million to New York–Presbyterian, and $25 million to the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York,” the organization reported.

“Since 1998, Koch has donated over $395 million to support medical research.”

Maher’s obsession with Koch’s skepticism of man-made global warming is also worth examining. In the Maher’s arrogant view, it simply isn’t possible that anybody could respectfully disagree on the issue. If you don’t parrot the liberal narrative on climate change, your grave deserves to be spat upon, it seems.

But ironically, Koch was far more involved and educated in science than the oh-so-smug Maher. The late philanthropist held an advanced degree in chemical engineering from the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology and also served on MIT’s board.

Maher has no such advanced degrees.

It’s disappointing and inexcusable that Maher decided to become as ugly as possible over a philanthropist’s death. The pundit has had some insightful moments, but always seems to return to a core of bitterness.

Human decency matters. Good people can disagree, even on important issues. The left used to believe this, but increasingly it looks like “tolerance” has been replaced by vileness.

