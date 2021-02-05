President Joe Biden made $2,000 stimulus checks a focal point of his late campaign as one of his many promises to the American people.

The Blaze reported on Sunday that “the details of Biden’s coronavirus relief package were made public about one week before his inauguration. Included in his plan are $1,400 stimulus checks — not the $2,000 checks that he promised.”

“The lower amount is being attributed to the relief package passed in late December, which included $600 stimulus checks. Biden is calling the first check a ‘down payment’ and is adding it to his proposal to achieve the $2,000 promise.”

It has been less than a month, and Biden is already failing to deliver on that promise — and many of his supporters are starting to notice.

As The Blaze reported Friday, “actress Susan Sarandon called out President Joe Biden over his promise of $2,000 COVID-19 stimulus checks. The Hollywood activist also warned the Democrats that they could lose elections in 2022 and 2024 if they attempt to do a ‘bait and switch’ with the coronavirus relief package.”

TRENDING: Supreme Court Announces It Will Soon Consider Major Election Lawsuits

In addition, her tweet called out Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock as being complicit, arguing that “a time when only 39% of Americans could afford a $1,000 emergency & over 15 million have lost employer-sponsored health insurance, the diff between $1,400 & $2K is a matter of survival.”

Where are the $2K checks you promised @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris @ReverendWarnock @ossoff? At a time when only 39% of Americans could afford a $1,000 emergency & over 15 million have lost employer-sponsored health insurance, the diff between $1,400 & $2K is a matter of survival. https://t.co/a8FUChHFin — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) February 4, 2021

This perspective is not only coming from the elite wing of the Democratic Party. Base voters are also expressing their anger, with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer being a prime target.

Okay so when will you do it? You have had the majority for over 2 weeks now. Get it done. If the democratic party doesn’t act quickly and swiftly we will loose our majority all over again. $2000 a month till this pandemic is over! — Dawnielle Herrera (@coffeelady89) February 3, 2021

Please help the middle class. Keep the income where it has been for stimulus checks. We lost jobs in 2020 NOT 2019 we need help. Don’t make this mistake it will destroy the middle class. — theskyking (@theskyking517) February 3, 2021

Yall also said “immediately” so where is our money pic.twitter.com/kZcDWcE0P1 — 🦝 Queer Raccoon 🏳️‍🌈 (@eva_unit_92) February 3, 2021

RELATED: Flashback: Biden's Radical Department of Justice Nominee Has Troubling Past with Anti-Semitism

Biden has really put himself in a bind here. On one hand, he campaigned as a great uniter, but on the other hand, he made numerous promises to the radical wing of the Democratic Party. These are mutually exclusive paradigms, and he cannot accomplish both.

Biden and the entire Democratic Party leadership have apparently forgotten the old idiom that you shouldn’t make promises you can’t keep — especially in politics.

When you make promises to voters, those voters develop expectations, and when those expectations are not met, there can be hell to pay the next election cycle.

This becomes even more likely when what those voters are expecting is free stuff.

When will Democratic voters learn that the long-prophesied free stuff is a mere fantasy? Party leaders appear more interested in maintaining their grip on power than satisfying their base.

As the left grows angrier, the odds increase that they split off from the Democratic Party — which would be great news for the GOP.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.