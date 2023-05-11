Share
News

Leftist Actress Susan Sarandon Arrested During Protest at State Capitol

 By Johnathan Jones  May 11, 2023 at 12:30pm
Share

Far-left Hollywood actress Susan Sarandon was arrested in New York on Monday during a protest over the state’s minimum wage for tipped employees, according to reports.

Sarandon, 76, joined a protest at the state Capitol in Albany where she demanded tipped restaurant workers be included in talks to raise the state’s minimum wage to $17 per hour.

The New York Post reported the actress requested to be taken to jail, and officers obliged her.

Officers told the Post, the star and others were blocking traffic and were sitting in the middle of a road.

They were asked to voluntarily relocate somewhere that was safer and less disruptive, but each declined.

Trending:
Trump Rolls Out New Shirt with 3 Letters CNN Will Hate After He Dominated Town Hall

Sarandon was cuffed, arrested, booked, and later released over the stunt.

Seven other individuals were also arrested alongside the “Thelma & Louise” actress.

New York State Police told the Post in a statement that those who were arrested were cited for disorderly conduct.

The agency issued a statement about the arrests but did not name the actress or anyone else who was with her.

Should Sarandon have received more than a slap on the wrist?

“On May 8, 2023, at about 1:00 p.m., individuals who identified as members of a group called ‘One Fair Wage’ were collected in the North Concourse Legislative Lobby,” the statement read, adding, “They began sitting and obstructing walking traffic through the area.”

The statement continued, “They were instructed multiple times to move to a safer location, but eight of the group’s members refused and requested to be arrested. Those eight individuals were arrested, each for one count of Disorderly Conduct, which is a violation-level offense.”

New York State Police concluded, “All have been processed and released with appearance tickets returnable to the Albany City Court on a later date. The names will not be released due to the level of offense.”

Videos of Sarandon’s arrest were posted on Twitter:

Related:
Protesters Storm Busy Subway Station and Halt Incoming Trains, Then One Makes a Near-Fatal Move

Kate Lisa with Spectrum News connected the protest to a group called One Fair Wage NY.

Sarandon was arrested at a protest of former President Donald Trump’s immigration policies in Washington, D.C. in 2018.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




Super Bowl Champion Stuns Public School Graduates with 'Hard Truths' on God and Family
Jordan Neely Death Witness Steps Forward with New Information, Says She's 'Praying' for the Charged Marine
Dejected Anderson Cooper Airs Grievances About Trump Town Hall: 'It Is Happening Again'
Elon Musk Introduces New CEO of Twitter - Then Announces a Powerful Role for Himself
Ted Cruz Goes Berserk on Rude Reporter During News Conference at Border: 'Do You Know Anything?'
See more...

Conversation