Leftist Actress Susan Sarandon Arrested During Protest at State Capitol

Far-left Hollywood actress Susan Sarandon was arrested in New York on Monday during a protest over the state’s minimum wage for tipped employees, according to reports.

Sarandon, 76, joined a protest at the state Capitol in Albany where she demanded tipped restaurant workers be included in talks to raise the state’s minimum wage to $17 per hour.

The New York Post reported the actress requested to be taken to jail, and officers obliged her.

Officers told the Post, the star and others were blocking traffic and were sitting in the middle of a road.

They were asked to voluntarily relocate somewhere that was safer and less disruptive, but each declined.

Sarandon was cuffed, arrested, booked, and later released over the stunt.

Seven other individuals were also arrested alongside the “Thelma & Louise” actress.

New York State Police told the Post in a statement that those who were arrested were cited for disorderly conduct.

The agency issued a statement about the arrests but did not name the actress or anyone else who was with her.

“On May 8, 2023, at about 1:00 p.m., individuals who identified as members of a group called ‘One Fair Wage’ were collected in the North Concourse Legislative Lobby,” the statement read, adding, “They began sitting and obstructing walking traffic through the area.”

The statement continued, “They were instructed multiple times to move to a safer location, but eight of the group’s members refused and requested to be arrested. Those eight individuals were arrested, each for one count of Disorderly Conduct, which is a violation-level offense.”

New York State Police concluded, “All have been processed and released with appearance tickets returnable to the Albany City Court on a later date. The names will not be released due to the level of offense.”

Videos of Sarandon’s arrest were posted on Twitter:

.⁦@OneFairWageNY⁩ activists, inclu. ⁦@SusanSarandon⁩ is fighting for the end of the subminimum wage for tipped workers. They’re trying their hardest to get arrested at security at the Concourse after holding a rally in the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/QY9KW7foM8 — Kate Lisa (@KaitlynnLisa) May 8, 2023

Police left activists alone for several minutes. Several were confused why they weren’t getting arrested.

After blocking security for several minutes and pushing against officers, Susan Sarandon and @AnaMariaforNY were finally one of several to be arrested. pic.twitter.com/gRDq1DJfB5 — Kate Lisa (@KaitlynnLisa) May 8, 2023

Kate Lisa with Spectrum News connected the protest to a group called One Fair Wage NY.

Sarandon was arrested at a protest of former President Donald Trump’s immigration policies in Washington, D.C. in 2018.

