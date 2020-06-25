It should come as no shock that the left hates our national anthem.

We know that they hate our nation’s history. We know they hate the freedom that our flag symbolizes.

So naturally, they hate “The Star-Spangled Banner” as well.

That’s why it’s not surprising that Yahoo Entertainment published an opinion piece Wednesday by Lyndsey Parker, editor-in-chief of Yahoo Music, suggesting that it may be time to “replace ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ with a new national anthem.”

And Kevin Powell, a liberal activist quoted in her story, suggested one of the most annoying songs ever recorded — John Lennon’s “Imagine” — be the one to take its place.

In “Imagine,” Lennon dreams of a Marxist, one-world government, famously singing of a world with “no countries,” “no religion” and “no possessions.”

Parker argued that the U.S. should possibly consider replacing “The Star-Spangled Banner” because its author, Francis Scott Key, was a known slaveholder who called African-Americans a “distinct and inferior race of people.”

In her piece, Parker quoted Daniel E. Walker, the author of “No More, No More: Slavery and Cultural Resistance in Havana and New Orleans” and producer of the documentary “How Sweet the Sound: Gospel in Los Angeles.”

“And so, I do side with the people who say that we should rethink this as the national anthem, because this is about the deep-seated legacy of slavery and white supremacy in America, where we do things over and over and over again that are a slap in the face of people of color and women,” Walker said.

“People just don’t know history, and everybody’s guilty of this,” he added.

In reality, it’s Walker who sounds ignorant of history. When iconoclastic movements attempt to erase a country’s history, both good and ill, it consistently forebodes the rise of dangerous totalitarianism.

What leftists want is a kind of “Year Zero” — the idea that an existing society’s culture or history can be completely destroyed or erased.

This concept was famously put into practice by the Khmer Rouge regime in Cambodia, and the lyrics to “Imagine” lyrics fit right in with the communist hell-hole Pol Pot created there.

Yet according to Powell, who suggested to Parker that “Imagine” become America’s new national anthem, the song is “the most beautiful, unifying, all-people, all-backgrounds-together kind of song you could have.”

Unless you are a person of faith, of course. As Zachary Faria pointed out at the Washington Examiner, “A song that calls for ‘no religion too’ should play well for the roughly 80% of religious people in the United States.”

Perhaps Powell does not know any religious people or does not think people of faith matter in his leftist notion of “unifying.”

The Star-Spangled Banner must stay. Let tone-deaf leftist celebrities sing “Imagine” instead.

