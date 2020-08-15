SECTIONS
Leftist Arrested in Stabbing of Bicyclist 1 Year After Smashing Conservative Volunteer in Face

By Jack Davis
Published August 14, 2020 at 7:30pm
Outrage flowed on Twitter after reports emerged that a man who had been charged with attacking a conservative activist in early 2019 had been arrested again in connection with a stabbing.

Although Zachary Greenberg faced three felony counts and one misdemeanor count in connection with an incident that took place on the campus of the University of California, Berkeley, last year, he is currently not incarcerated.

According to Campus Reform, which has followed the case, Greenberg’s trial is “ongoing.” As of January, the outlet had reported that the next court appearance for Greenberg was set for April. Fox News reported that Greenberg’s next court appearance on the 2019 incident is in September.

Greenberg, 30, of El Cerrito, California, was arrested on Sunday, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

According to the release, “deputies from the Coastside Patrol Bureau of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an assault in progress” in the California community of Princeton.

TRENDING: Navy SEAL Who Killed Bin Laden Used 8 Words To Utterly Destroy Rioters Ruining America

“The victim reported that a male subject got into a physical altercation with him over an argument related to him riding his bicycle on the sidewalk. During the altercation the suspect stabbed the victim numerous times with a 4-inch pocket folding knife,” the release said.

Within minutes “deputies located the suspect vehicle driving westbound Capistrano Road. An enforcement stop was initiated. The male passenger was identified as Zachery Greenburg out of El Cerrito. The identity of the suspect and the vehicle were confirmed by witnesses on scene. The knife that was used in the assault was located.”

The release said Greenberg was “booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility for assault with a deadly weapon.”

Fox News reported he was free on $35,000 bail.

News of Greenberg’s connection to the stabbing revolted many on Twitter.

RELATED: Trump Reveals Bold New Campaign Front; Major Blue State Now 'In Play'

The attack on conservative activist Hayden Williams, which was recorded in cellphone videos, took place Feb. 19 while Williams, a member of the Leadership Institute, was recruiting for Turning Point USA. The table included signs that read, “Hate Crimes Hoaxes Hurt Real Victims,” KPIX-TV reported at the time.

Greenberg called Williams names, and then attacked Williams and the table where Williams was working. He also punched Williams in the face.

Has the justice system failed in this case?

“While every America should be afforded their due process, we believe that the video evidence in this case is incontrovertible,” Charlie Kirk, founder and president of Turning Point USA, said in a statement at the time.

“We hope 28-year-old Zachary Greenberg is prosecuted to the full extent of the law for assault with a deadly weapon, which should be considered an act of hate. Hopefully, this dark chapter will act as a wake up call to those concerned about actual politically motivated hate crimes in America,” he added.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
