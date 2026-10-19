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Protesters stand behind a fire during clashes prior to the start of a demonstration to protest against the "high cost of living" in Marseille, southern France, on Oct. 17, 2026.
Protesters stand behind a fire during clashes prior to the start of a demonstration to protest against the "high cost of living" in Marseille, southern France, on Oct. 17, 2026. (Thibaud Moritz - AFP / Getty Images)

As Leftist Arsonists Continue Setting France Ablaze, JD Vance Warns America Faces the Same Future

 By Michael Austin  October 19, 2026 at 6:00am
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As French riots stretch into their fourth week, Americans are taking notice — and observing that our nation may face a similar fate.

The left-wing protests in France are reportedly related to under-resourced schools, as well as rising cost of living.

While French leftists are a major contingent in the protests, some reports said that non-native migrant populations, including the second and third generations of migrants, also compose a significant share of the rioters.

As numerous French government buildings were breached and historic monuments burned on Saturday, American conservative voices noted that the chaos is emblematic of the broader decline of the West.

Vice President J.D. Vance wrote that “Western liberals imported the third world into France and other countries in the name of diversity and compassion,” and that they “ignored fundamental questions of assimilation and compatibility” in the process.

“They were told it would lead to this and they didn’t listen,” he said.

“I pray that France, a beautiful country of amazing people, will stop this madness before more of its landmarks burn.”

Vance continued, “I hope Americans are paying attention. This is the future congressional Democrats seek for your country.”

Greg Price, a conservative commentator and media strategist, also emphasized the role of mass migration in fueling the chaos.

Do you believe mass immigration is contributing to social unrest in France?

“It’s important to remember why these riots in Paris are happening: Because France has taken in so many foreigners from Arab countries that their social services can’t keep up,” he said.

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“And instead of assimilating into their culture, those foreigners demand that the people of a first world nation they didn’t build provide them with free stuff or they’ll burn their most sacred monuments to the ground,” Price continued.


“This is America’s future if we don’t finish the job of mass deportations.”

Megan Basham, a reporter for The Daily Wire, wrote that the American media is spinning their coverage of the riots.

“Not ONCE did they mention immigration as a contributing factor,” she said of NPR’s coverage.

“Relying on legacy outlets like NPR to give you the real picture of what is happening with these stories doesn’t just leave you uninformed, it will leave you without critical context that causes you to believe the wrong things about world events,” she added.

French government officials have broadly been blaming the violence on left-wing groups.

“Those who have broken, attacked the prefectures as well as businesses, looted even our town halls, will be prosecuted and punished,” French President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement.

“To the law enforcement forces, guarantors of the right to demonstrate, I express the support of the Nation,” he added.

“We will all stand united against the sowers of chaos, who seek only to bring down our institutions and prevent those who peacefully express their demands from doing so.”

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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