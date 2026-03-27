Leftist Bob Costas Admits Men Have No Business in Women's Sports: 'Common Sense Is Not Transphobic'

While affirming his leftist perspective on the world, sportscaster Bob Costas said that action by the International Olympic Committee to ban men from women’s events is simply common sense.

The IOC acted Thursday to ban men from women’s sports, beginning with the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

“As a former athlete, I passionately believe in the rights of all Olympians to take part in fair competition,” IOC president Kristy Coventry, a former gold medal Olympian, said in a statement posted on the IOC website, adding, “At the Olympic Games, even the smallest margins can be the difference between victory and defeat.”

“So, it is absolutely clear that it would not be fair for biological males to compete in the female category. In addition, in some sports it would simply not be safe,” she said.

In a video posted to X, Costas took a stand in favor of transgender individuals, but also supported a ban on men facing women in sports.

“Give me enough time to address this, so I’m not misunderstood. There are people who use this issue cynically, for political purposes, and they’re demonizing people who happen to be trans, who should be treated with respect and dignity and understanding,” he said.

Legendary Broadcaster Bob Costas supporters The International Olympic Committees ban on men in women’s sports 👏 “Common sense is not transphobic…this policy is common sense.” pic.twitter.com/srrD6yCgZ3 — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) March 27, 2026

Liberal chops established, he went on to add: “However, common sense is not transphobic.”

“There’s a reason why the high school champions don’t compete with the college champions. There is a reason why no trans man, who was once a woman, and has become a man, has ever competed successfully with men in the Olympics,” he said.

“There is a reason why there are men’s and women’s sports, and why Title IX was one of the truly progressive pieces of legislation in the best sense of the word,” he said. Title IX is the federal legislation that requires women to have equal opportunity in education and was the foundation for the growth of women’s sports at the high school and college levels.

Costas referenced the fiasco of Lia Thomas, a man who was allowed to swim against women, winning races, breaking records, and snaring awards, saying “it doesn’t make any sense” to have allowed him to compete.

“If that’s what the person wants to do, that person should be treated with dignity and respect,” Costas said, “but there ought to be common sense, and common sense is not transphobic.”

The IOC policy change was cheered by many.

“An organization is finally standing up to say that women matter — their hopes and dreams, their ability to push themselves and pursue excellence on a safe and level playing field — it matters. Now is the time for the NCAA to stand up and say the same,” Kaylie Ray, an NCAA volleyball player, said, according to the New York Post.

“For the young women who work endlessly to reach the Olympic level, their protection matters too. For the girls who strive to compete at the collegiate level, their opportunities cannot be taken by men anymore,” Ray said.

Kim Jones, who had two daughters and one son swim for Yale, said that during the Lia Thomas era, the college kowtowed to transgender athletes at the expense of everyone else, according to Fox News, saying the athletic department “felt like North Korea,”

“They terrorized the girls … they pulled them into mandatory meetings. They intimidated, coerced, threatened, and emotionally blackmailed them,” Jones said.

“They were told that they were going to be, that they were to be held accountable for any harm that came to folks in their communities that identified as transgender,” she said.

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