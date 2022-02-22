Leftist Cannibalism: Mob Comes for AOC When She Mulls Naming Post Office After 'Wrong' LGBT Figure

When it comes to appeasing the woke mob, no one can survive forever. Recently, leftist New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez found this out the hard way once again.

According to the New York Daily News, Ocasio-Cortez asked supporters for suggestions for the renaming of the Jeanne and Jules Manford Post Office in the Jackson Heights neighborhood of Queens, New York.

The problem for AOC was that the namesakes were already decidedly woke.

Jeanne Manford is thought to be the first parent to walk alongside her child in an LGBT parade, the Daily News reported. She did so about fifty years ago. Manford and her husband Jules later founded PFLAG, an LGBT support group for parents and their children.

Leftists were outraged that Ocasio-Cortez would disrespect such woke icons.

Former City Councilman Daniel Dromm, a driving force in the effort to name the post office after the Manfords about five years ago, was incredulous.

“Is it that she doesn’t know our history?” Dromm said, according to the Daily News. “Did they not check to see who the post office is named after right now? Does she not know who Jeanne Manford was?”

Allen Roskoff, head of the Jim Owles Liberal Democratic Club, also expressed anger.

“How dare she put our community’s heritage up for a popularity contest or a vote,” Roskoff said. “We are outraged.”

Of course, it is impossible to ignore the irony of this woke outrage. Would these activists make the same “heritage” argument about statues of Confederate leaders? Evidence strongly suggests that they would not.

To add to the irony, Ocasio-Cortez spokeswoman Lauren Hitt told the Daily News that the idea to rename the post office originated from a suggestion to honor Lorena Borjas, another LGBT activist.

Instead of appeasing people like Dromm, this simply added to their ire.

“You don’t take one pioneer of the LGBT movement and pit them against another person,” he said.

In another apparent attempt to ease the wrath of the woke, Hitt said AOC’s office is “very open” to the possibility of keeping the current name in place.

“We’ll consider all community input,” Hitt told the Daily News. “It seemed like a small but interesting way to engage our community in the legislative process.”

While this is certainly a case of the woke eating their own, Dromm said it also represents the disconnect between political elites and their constituents.

“I like her policies, but this is typical of her not being connected to the community.”

