Neil deGrasse Tyson speaks onstage at the 2025 Literacy Partners Evening of Readings & Gala Dinner at Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers on June 9, 2025, in New York City. (Randy Brooke / Getty Images)

Leftist Celebrity Scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson Gets Roasted After He Tries to Debunk Timeless Tale of Rudolph on Christmas Eve

 By Bryan Chai  December 27, 2025 at 4:00am
It’s pretty clear that we now have ample evidence that fame, adulation, and celebrity absolutely corrupts scientific minds.

From fake scientists like Bill Nye suddenly becoming anti-Republican homeland security experts, to swathes of British scientists thinking they can play God, it’s a pretty consistent pattern.

And Neil deGrasse Tyson might be the most blatant example of this phenomenon we’ve ever seen.

The far-left mouthpiece and celebrity astrophysicist decided he was in a rather Grinchy mood on Christmas Eve, and took to X to ruin anyone who’s ever merrily sang “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

“In case you didn’t know…” Tyson began. “Both male & female Reindeer grow antlers, but males lose them in late Autumn. All Santa’s reindeer are therefore female, which means Rudolph is persistently misgendered.”

Oh. Freaking. Brother. That sort of “ACKSHUALLY” behavior from the snobby left is beyond eye-rolling, and it’s doubly so when applying real-world drivel to a children’s song and movie.

Thankfully, social media wasn’t willing to let the haughty scientist off the hook so easily, as all sorts of comments and reposts utterly eviscerated the 67-year-old Grinch.

One X account appropriately pointed out that Tyson was applying pseudo-science to clear and obvious fantasy:

“You’re never gonna believe this but Reindeer can’t fly around the world either,” the account jabbed.

Others lamented that — as is often the case with scientists — Tyson had started off interesting before devolving into a general sourpuss:

There were also quite a few responses calling Tyson out in manners that would get us banned on most platforms (they’re not that hard to track down if you’re so interested in finding them) and the scientist appeared to engender genuine rage and anger for his soulless behavior.

But perhaps the funniest responses came from those who remembered that Tyson is an advocate of transgender athletes.

Many of them applied the very same rhetoric you’d often hear from transgender activists against Tyson:

Like the chestnuts from “The Christmas Song,” Tyson was rightfully roasted for his anti-Christmas chatter.

And the fact that his past leftist insanity came back to be used against him was just the frosting on the gingerbread cookie.

Conversation