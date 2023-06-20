Leftist Compassion: 'The Squad' Moves to Force Families to Literally Live with Criminals

If an ax murderer or child molester wants to move into the apartment next to yours, progressive Democrats don’t want you to know.

According to a Fox News report Monday, “squad” members — Democratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts — have introduced a new bill in Congress aimed at restricting landlords from conducting criminal background checks on prospective tenants.

The perverse bill also proposes removing criminal convictions that are over 7 years old from consumer reports and aims to establish a new “national standard” for criminal information, along with other provisions.

Safe, stable & affordable housing is a human right—including for people with a record. I’m introducing the Housing FIRST Act with @RepRashida to help folks with criminal histories access housing & disrupt the prison-to-homelessness pipeline.https://t.co/cNuiibecju — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) June 14, 2023



These policies masquerade as kindness, but they are the very opposite. They punish law-abiding citizens who are forced to live in fear for their lives as crime in their neighborhoods increases.

By eliminating this crucial screening process, Democrats would expose unsuspecting communities to those with a history of violence, theft or worse.

Although the legislation is unlikely to pass the Republican-controlled House, it is just another example of whose side many of the Democrats in Congress are on.

From the “defund the police” movement to the push to end cash bail, legislation from the left seems to be intent on protecting criminals at the expense of law-abiding citizens.

Take, for instance, 20-year-old Jordan Williams, whose life has been forever marred by manslaughter charges merely for protecting his girlfriend from a dangerous criminal who punched her in the face and who should never have been out on the street to begin with.

It’s happening again. An ex-con hassling people on a Brooklyn subway punched Jordan Williams’ girlfriend in the face. They started fighting and he stabbed him in the chest and the man died. Williams is now being charged with manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.… pic.twitter.com/plH1AVbPfB — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 15, 2023



Or, the 69-year-old victim of Justin Giambanco, who was killed in April by the Florida career criminal described by the police as “pure evil.” Giambanco was released after serving 18 months of a four-and-a-half-year sentence and had 22 felony charges and 24 misdemeanor charges to his name.

Compounding the issue further, our back door is wide open, inviting criminals of all persuasions to enter our unprotected borders, knowing that if they commit crimes here, their lives will be treated with more value and concern than the lives of those they hurt.

Our great Border Patrol agents are frustrated not being able to do the jobs they signed up to do & still have vaccine mandates from the Biden admin. But they are forced to process illegals daily who aren’t required to be vaccinated and get a free cell phone, papers, and a ride. pic.twitter.com/yTtTSBiZNq — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 19, 2022



This is what leftism is in a nutshell — a method of giving favor to people who don’t deserve it at the expense of decent, God-fearing people who do.

Our elected representatives are supposed to represent and improve the lives of their constituents, the people who put them in office. If the only people these legislators are intent on helping are criminals, what does that say about how they were elected?

Another round of elections will be here before we know it, and once again, Americans will have to choose between law and order and even more chaos.

One thing is certain, if this bill does somehow pass, don’t expect to be allowed to defend yourself and the people around you from the criminals who move into your neighborhood.

As Daniel Penny will tell you, in the Democrats’ America, that privilege is only for criminals.

