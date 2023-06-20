Share
Commentary

Leftist Compassion: 'The Squad' Moves to Force Families to Literally Live with Criminals

 By Rachel Emmanuel  June 20, 2023 at 4:31am
Share

If an ax murderer or child molester wants to move into the apartment next to yours, progressive Democrats don’t want you to know.

According to a Fox News report Monday, “squad” members — Democratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts — have introduced a new bill in Congress aimed at restricting landlords from conducting criminal background checks on prospective tenants.

The perverse bill also proposes removing criminal convictions that are over 7 years old from consumer reports and aims to establish a new “national standard” for criminal information, along with other provisions.


These policies masquerade as kindness, but they are the very opposite. They punish law-abiding citizens who are forced to live in fear for their lives as crime in their neighborhoods increases.

Trending:
Dodger Pride Night Strikes Out: Look What Happened When Anti-Christian Group was Honored

By eliminating this crucial screening process, Democrats would expose unsuspecting communities to those with a history of violence, theft or worse.

Although the legislation is unlikely to pass the Republican-controlled House, it is just another example of whose side many of the Democrats in Congress are on.

From the “defund the police” movement to the push to end cash bail, legislation from the left seems to be intent on protecting criminals at the expense of law-abiding citizens.

Is it going too far to call "the Squad" unkind, ungrateful, and un-American?

Take, for instance, 20-year-old Jordan Williams, whose life has been forever marred by manslaughter charges merely for protecting his girlfriend from a dangerous criminal who punched her in the face and who should never have been out on the street to begin with.


Or, the 69-year-old victim of Justin Giambanco, who was killed in April by the Florida career criminal described by the police as “pure evil.” Giambanco was released after serving 18 months of a four-and-a-half-year sentence and had 22 felony charges and 24 misdemeanor charges to his name.

Compounding the issue further, our back door is wide open, inviting criminals of all persuasions to enter our unprotected borders, knowing that if they commit crimes here, their lives will be treated with more value and concern than the lives of those they hurt.


This is what leftism is in a nutshell — a method of giving favor to people who don’t deserve it at the expense of decent, God-fearing people who do.

Related:
BlackRock CEO Lets Audience In on the Evil Things He's Been Doing at Company

Our elected representatives are supposed to represent and improve the lives of their constituents, the people who put them in office. If the only people these legislators are intent on helping are criminals, what does that say about how they were elected?

Another round of elections will be here before we know it, and once again, Americans will have to choose between law and order and even more chaos.

One thing is certain, if this bill does somehow pass, don’t expect to be allowed to defend yourself and the people around you from the criminals who move into your neighborhood.

As Daniel Penny will tell you, in the Democrats’ America, that privilege is only for criminals.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Rachel Emmanuel
Rachel Emmanuel has served as the Director of Content on a Republican Congressional campaign and writes content for popular conservative book franchise.
Rachel Emmanuel has served as the Director of Content on a Republican Congressional campaign and writes for a popular Conservative book franchise.




Leftist Compassion: 'The Squad' Moves to Force Families to Literally Live with Criminals
Conservative CEO Slams Pro-Abortion Companies, Announces Major Initiative Underway for All His Employees
Democrat Lets It Slip - Watch What She Says Instead of 'Stopped,' Forced to Correct Herself
Video of Elon Musk Goes Viral After Twitter Owner Says 2 Words in Italian
Planned Parenthood's 'Pride' Month Post Epically Backfires: 'Does Feminism Exist Anymore?'
See more...

Conversation