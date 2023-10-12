There is bad news for the Democratic Socialists of America.

Democratic Rep. Shri Thanedar of Michigan has renounced his membership in the far-left DSA after the organization expressed its “solidarity” with the Palestinians following the horrific terrorist attacks on Israel over the weekend that left at least 1,200 people dead, including 22 Americans.

DSA is steadfast in expressing our solidarity with Palestine. Today’s events are a direct result of Israel’s apartheid regime—a regime that receives billions in funding from the United States. End the violence. End the Occupation. Free Palestine. 1/5 — DSA (@DemSocialists) October 8, 2023

“After the brutal terrorist attacks on Israel, which included the indiscriminate murder, rape, and kidnapping of innocent men, women, and children, I can no longer associate with an organization unwilling to call out terrorism in all its forms,” Thanedar wrote in a Wednesday post on X.

The 68-year-old congressman also cited a pro-Palestinian rally that took place in New York City, where many attendees expressed their support for Hamas, as a factor behind his decision.

“Sunday’s hate-filled and antisemitic rally in New York City, promoted by the NYC-DSA, makes it impossible for me to continue my affiliation. I stand with Israel and its right to defend itself. There is no place for moral equivocation in the face of unadulterated evil as we have seen from Hamas.

However, Thanedar insisted he would stick by the left-wing principles that got him elected to office in the first place.

“I will continue to work toward the goals that brought me to Congress in the first place: universal healthcare, workers’ rights, strong labor unions, equity for communities of color, environmental justice, and compassionate immigration,” his statement continued.

“My ideals have not changed at all,” the congressman added. “I strongly believe that ending my association with DSA serves my constituents’ interests as they expect me to represent them by helping to build a better, more just world, not fanning the flames of hatred.”

I renounce my membership in the DSA pic.twitter.com/rtpxStKW2Q — Congressman Shri Thanedar (@RepShriThanedar) October 11, 2023

Thanedar’s resignation from the DSA — whose most prominent members include Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Thlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota — comes as the organization grapples with the consequences of its stance on the terrorist attacks.

The Democratic Socialists of America has dozens of elected officials in congress and state upper and lower houses. Most of their members are elected as Democrats. The DSA has put out multiple statements in support of Palestine following Islamist militants from an official… pic.twitter.com/2zoPhIBw7I — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 11, 2023

As reported by Politico, the group is facing a “reckoning” on its response to the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.

“Rep. Jamaal Bowman let his membership lapse. Colleague Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ripped the New York chapter over a pro-Palestinian rally Sunday,” the outlet reported. “And others on the left are struggling to reconcile their views with the group — even disavowing it amid criticism from across the political spectrum.”

