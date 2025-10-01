Leftist Couple Desperate to Flee 'Trump's America' Gets Brutal Reality Check from Financial Expert

Modern liberals beset by irrational hatred of President Donald Trump must fall into one of two categories.

Either they live such empty lives that they have embraced bitterness as a way of filling the void in their souls, or they have absorbed so much anti-Trump propaganda from the establishment media that they inhabit a different reality.

In a video posted to YouTube on Tuesday, financial expert Caleb Hammer, host of the podcast “Financial Audit,” exposed the foolishness of an unmarried leftist couple who, while expressing an eagerness to escape “Trump’s America,” proved that, in fact, they know very little about it.

In the process, they also demonstrated that they probably fall into the “different reality” category.

Early in the video, 28-year-old Steve and 27-year-old Savannah revealed that they had dated for less than a year, that they had moved in together almost immediately, that the unemployed Savannah lived almost exclusively off of Steve’s $90,000/year job as a senior systems administrator, and that Savannah’s myriad personal difficulties recently included a six-month stretch during which she had custody of her younger sisters.

In other words, Savannah, at least, has not experienced much stability or shown much ambition. And Steve, perhaps from misplaced compassion, might have enabled her. But judge not, lest ye be not judged.

Either way, their stated reason for appearing on Hammer’s podcast simply boggles the mind.

“We really want to get the f*** out of this country,” Steve said.

“Yeah,” Savannah agreed. “We’d really like to move out of the United States.”

“And go where?” an incredulous Hammer asked.

The couple then threw out relocation options, ranging from New Zealand to anywhere in Europe.

“Why?” Hammer asked.

“Just because of the political climate,” Steve replied. “You know, we don’t think things are going great.”

Hammer then explained that the United Kingdom and France likely would move right in the next elections. Savannah also had no idea that American liberals call Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni a fascist.

From there, the host spent several minutes disabusing the couple of their anti-American delusions. Steve, for instance, would have difficulty finding a tech job in Europe. And American incomes more than exceed the advantages derived from European social programs.

In the end, of course, it came down to pure, irrational distaste for their home country.

“Is there an actual plan here?” Hammer asked. “Or, is it a ‘Waah waah! I hate America?'”

“I mean, I wouldn’t say that,” Steve replied.

“I would,” a smiling Savannah interjected.

When Hammer asked for specifics, the clueless Savannah responded that she hates “like, literally everything about America.”

That, of course, does not qualify as specifics, so Hammer pressed her on it. At that point, she came up with “the health care industry.”

It turned out, however, that Savannah has never even bothered to apply for subsidized health insurance. Hammer, therefore, had no sympathy.

“This sounds like a ‘you’ problem,” the host said moments later.

Unsurprisingly, Savannah also revealed that she has had two abortions.

Having failed to impress the host with her health care-related objections, Savannah eventually returned to Trump.

“I just feel like with the current regime that’s in place that we’re heading — “

“Democratically elected,” Hammer interjected, to his credit. “You can disagree with them. We can disagree with every elected official.”

“Fascists,” Savannah meekly added.

“I mean, I don’t know about democratic,” the equally clueless Steve said.

The exasperated Hammer then returned to Europe.

“You know, you would not agree with the prime minister of Italy at all,” he said. “They call her a fascist. Everyone like you — septum piercing — calls her a legitimate fascist.”

“I mean, to be fair, I hadn’t done much research on Italy,” Savannah admitted.

“Well, that’s as clear as day,” the host replied.

Readers may view the incredible exchange in the YouTube video below. Relevant segments began around the 5:50 mark and continued through the 14:00 mark.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some may find offensive.

The unhinged celebration following conservative Christian icon Charlie Kirk’s assassination last month showed that many leftists suffer from demonic possession. Those people, of course, have invited evil into their hearts. They revel in despair.

Steve and Savannah, however, might fall into a different category.

On one hand, it would be easy to picture Savannah recording a TikTok video to celebrate the murder of a “fascist.”

On the other hand, both Steve and Savannah know so little about the country they hate that one might just as easily explain their silly ideas by pointing to the establishment media’s anti-Trump propaganda.

In short, one never knows for certain how to explain liberals’ deranged behavior.

