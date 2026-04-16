Leftist Darlng Hasan Piker Given Chance to Walk Back Hamas Sympathy – Instead, He Says He'd 'Vote' for Them

One of the Democratic Party’s favorite online voices just had a golden opportunity to clean things up.

He didn’t take it.

During an episode of “Pod Save America” earlier this week, host and former Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau sat down with Hasan Piker for a friendly conversation, as well as an obvious attempt to rehab Piker’s image.

What followed was something closer to a failed intervention.

Favreau, clearly aware of the optics problem for his anti-Semitic guest, tried to give Piker an off-ramp, Mediaite reported.

He even did the work for him. Quoting Piker’s own words — “Hamas is a thousand times better than a fascist settler colonial apartheid state” — Favreau practically begged for any kind of clarification.

Instead, Piker responded with absolute clarity when he said, “I stand by that.”

Jon Favreau: "When you say Hamas is a thousand times better, do you mean that?" Hasan Piker: "I do mean it … I would vote for Hamas over Israel every single time.” pic.twitter.com/1dNxvOGslo — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) April 13, 2026

That should have been the end of it, but Favreau kept going, almost like he couldn’t believe what he was hearing.

He laid out the obvious distinction: Criticizing Israel is one thing, praising Hamas is another entirely.

He even reminded listeners of Hamas’ actions on Oct. 7, 2023, including the killing, raping, kidnapping, and targeting of civilians.

It was a moment tailor-made for a walk-back.

Piker doubled down again.

Not only did he reaffirm the statement, he expounded on it, saying he would “vote for Hamas over Israel every single time” for everything.

The uncomfortable truth for Democrats is that Piker is not fringe. He is a major online personality with a massive audience made up of younger left-wing voters on Twitch and YouTube.

The gaming streamer also just headlined a campaign rally for a Democratic Senate candidate in Michigan.

Piker has some serious influence, which is why Favreau, a seasoned political operator, was so eager to clean his comments up.

The goal was to make Piker more presentable for moderates who don’t support rape and murder, and move on.

But Piker refused to play along.

In a strange way, you almost have to respect Piker’s refusal to hide his depravity.

He is telling people exactly who he is, in plain language, without the usual far-left political filter.

The real issue is not that Piker said anything. It is that mainstream Democrats are trying to repackage it, rather than shun it.

Of course, that is how the Democratic Party works.

Piker can’t be manipulated into going away, so Democrats — and Favreau, in this interview — need to find a way to make him more appealing.

The clip above is proof that Democrats will tolerate anything from anyone who can help them obtain and keep power.

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