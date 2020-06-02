A fast-food chain is receiving backlash on social media after it was reported that its franchise CEO had donated to President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign.

James Bodenstedt is the CEO of Muy! Companies, the company that franchises hundreds of Wendy’s, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell locations.

Business Insider reported in May that Bodenstedt had donated over $440,000 to Trump’s re-election campaign before a White House meeting about coronavirus relief efforts.

Bodenstedt was also reportedly the first franchise operator to participate in discussions with the White House.

Following the announcement of Bodenstedt’s donations, the hashtag “WendysIsOverParty” began trending on Twitter.

“Looks like @Wendys supports #DictatorTrump,” journalist David Leavitt tweeted.

“Shame I can never eat there again, I really enjoyed the 4 for $4.”

Well 💩. Looks like @Wendys supports #DictatorTrump. Shame I can never eat there again, I really enjoyed the 4 for $4. Wendys supports a “man” who supports turning the military on us and systemic racism. #wendysisoverparty pic.twitter.com/6FT8wBlDTy — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) June 2, 2020

Another Twitter user wrote, “wendy’s, taco bell, & pizza hut. i guess i’m just not eating anymore since everyone racist #WendysIsOverParty.”

As of Tuesday morning, there were over 18,000 tweets including the hashtag, Fox News reported.

Trump has made comments in the past that make it seem he is a strong supporter of the fast-food chain.

In a 2016 interview, he told reporters that Wendy’s food is “good,” The New York Times reported.

“I’m a very clean person. I like cleanliness, and I think you’re better off going there than maybe someplace that you have no idea where the food’s coming from. It’s a certain standard,” he said.

Trump also served Wendy’s when the Clemson University football team came to visit the White House in 2019 after winning the national championship.

“The Clemson national championship team will be coming tonight. It will be exciting. Very great team. Unbelievable team. I think we’re going to serve McDonalds, Wendys, and Burger King…some pizza. I really mean it. Their favorite food. So we’ll see what happens”

– Pres Trump pic.twitter.com/tOVbsRTUGN — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) January 14, 2019

“The Clemson national championship team will be coming tonight,” Trump told reporters ahead of the visit. “I think we’re going to serve McDonald’s, Wendy’s and Burger King, some pizza.”

