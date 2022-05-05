Conservative Supreme Court justices are being targeted by a leftist activist group that is calling upon protesters to descend upon the justices’ homes.

Saying that it targets “extremist justices,” the group “Ruth Sent Us” has published what it says are the home addresses of six justices and is calling for protesters to march there on Wednesday.

The group takes its name from former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who was a strong supporter of abortion.

Justices Amy Coney Barrett, John Roberts, Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch are being targeted because of a leaked draft opinion authored by Alito that would overturn the Roe v. Wade ruling and allow states to set their own rules concerning abortion.

The organization said on Twitter that its goal is to “rise up against a corrupt and illegitimate Supreme Court.”

“Our 6-3 extremist Supreme Court routinely issues rulings that hurt women, racial minorities, LGBTQ+ and immigrant rights,” its website said. “We must rise up to force accountability using a diversity of tactics.”

Fox News reported that security at the justices’ homes was beefed up after the leak, just as it was at the Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C., where a fence was installed on the night the leak emerged.

A taller fence was erected Wednesday night, according to Fox News. D.C. police have also increased their presence near the court.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has said that the leak was designed to trigger what is taking place.

“Somebody, likely somebody inside the court itself, leaked a confidential brief to the press, to stir up a pressure campaign,” he said.

“Whoever committed this lawless act knew exactly what it could bring about.”

The ruling is being shaped as a political weapon against Republicans.

“If the court overturns Roe v. Wade, it will be a direct assault on freedom,” Vice President Kamala Harris said in a speech this week, according to Reuters.

“Some Republican leaders are trying to weaponize the use of the law against women. How dare they. How dare they tell a woman what she can and cannot do with her own body. How dare they try to stop her from determining her own future. How dare they try to deny women their rights and their freedoms,” Harris said.

In an Op-Ed in the Deseret News, Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah said the leak was damaging and divisive.

He called it “a threat to the free flow of information and ideas within the Supreme Court. It is also a threat to the trust that justices share with their colleagues and the clerks who allow the court’s oppressive workload to churn forward.”

“It also subjects the court to public and partisan pressures in an already charged environment. Elected officials are threatening court packing and much else while shamelessly accusing justices with whom they disagree of lying, selling out and worse,” he wrote.

