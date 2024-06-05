Leftist Group That Helped Draft Biden Cimate Agenda Sours Over Gaza: Not 'Getting the Celebration He's Looking For'

Joe Biden’s 2024 campaign has faced much more of an uphill battle than Democrats were surely hoping.

Without the cover of the coronavirus pandemic allowing him to campaign from a basement, Biden’s had to campaign on his own merits, which were never much to write home about.

Sleepy Joe’s blatantly obvious senility likewise hasn’t helped him any.

Even worse for Biden, the Democratic Party of 2024 is much more divided than the Democratic Party of 2020, further eroding the geriatric’s president already precarious base.

The Israeli war against the Hamas terrorist group has split the Democrats clear in two, endangering Biden’s support among the young adult base he heavily relies upon, his attempt this week to get tougher on the border has earned him a potential lawsuit from the ACLU, and now the climate activists have started contributing to the Biden dog-pile.

As reported by Axios on Tuesday, the Sunrise Movement, a climate group instrumental in helping Biden four years ago, is withholding its endorsement from the president’s faltering campaign.

While the group didn’t endorse Biden in 2020 either — it endorsed Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders for the Democratic primary nomination — it did help Biden draft his climate legislation and helped support his campaign in the general election.

“Sunrise helped ensure that climate would be a winning issue for Biden by deploying money, volunteers, and resources to have a major impact on youth turnout – including contacting more than 4 million potential voters on Biden’s behalf across eight swing states ahead of the general election,” its website states.

However, as with the anti-Israel college protesters and those advocating for unlimited illegal immigration, Biden’s attempt to play it both ways has done little but sour both sides on their unimpressive candidate.

As Sunrise Movement communications director Stevie O’Hanlon told the leftist news site Truthout back in January, “Biden has made a lot of young people angry with him in the last few months. And that’s because of his foreign policy in Gaza and also, because he’s approved fossil fuel projects like the Willow project in Alaska, that are putting us on track to produce more fossil fuels than ever before.”

A quick perusal of the group’s account on the social media platform X makes it clear, though, that the absence of its endorsement of Biden won’t mean its jumping ship to Trump.

This article misses a critical fact: In 2020, we also did not endorse Biden BUT we did contact 3.5 million young voters urging them to vote against Donald Trump. In 2024, we’re planning another massive youth voter operation. We’ll be sharing more details on soon. https://t.co/YXGwa7XMM4 — Sunrise Movement 🌅 (@sunrisemvmt) June 5, 2024

Still, the lukewarm support for Biden among what should be reliably Democratic voters further exposes what a weak candidate Joe Biden really is.

As O’Hanlon told Axios, “Biden is shooting himself in the foot: His actions on fossil fuels and Gaza mean he’s not going to get the celebration he’s looking for.”

That doesn’t sound like the group’s going to be very enthusiastic for Biden, no matter what its social media postings claim. And that could hurt Biden badly.

Biden has obviously been unpopular with the right and center, but now his support on the left is rapidly eroding.

With the Democrats unable to agree on their platform regarding the Gaza war, that situation has turned into nothing but a political nightmare for Biden.

His recent attempt to feign toughness on the border has likewise backfired with his base, leaving Biden in a no-win situation with his own party.

Add to that the well-founded impression that Biden encouraged the politically motivated legal persecution of Trump, and his chances in November start looking dimmer by the day.

Of course, what else should he have expected from members of a demographic that has prided itself on tearing down traditions and societal norms?

Eventually, when one of their own makes it to the highest position in government, they will find a reason to turn on him as well, when he fails to be sufficiently radical.

The left always eats its own.

