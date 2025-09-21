Leftist Group That's Shadowed TPUSA Events Is Headlined by Man Who Wants Trump Voters to Fear for Their Lives

If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, a leftist group has paid Charlie Kirk the biggest compliment out there — it’s mimicking his methods.

It’s foul-mouthed and obnoxious about it — naturally — and it’s led by a man who’s made no bones about his desire for conservatives to be terrorized.

But it’s trying to steal the methods that helped Kirk and his Turning Point USA organization breathe life into the conservative movement’s next generation.

In contrast to the relentlessly optimistic title of the Turning Point USA’s “American Comeback Tour,” the leftist version calls itself “the Un-F— America Tour” (which apparently passes for wit in leftists circles).

It’s shadowed Turning Point USA events, setting up shop at TPUSA’s Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida, in July, outside an “American Comeback” spring tour stop at Texas A&M in College Station, Texas, in April, and even at the American Comeback Tour’s first post-Kirk assassination event at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado.

It’s led by a sophomoric “influencer” named Steven Bonnell II, who calls himself “Destiny” — a dime-store counterfeit Kirk with the stage name of a cheap stripper.

He’s a guy who recognizes the power of social media while lacking any particular power in the intellect department, but still enjoys the attention of the usual media suspects.

Check out this slobbering CNN profile of Bonnell and his minions from July, at Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida.







“I hate Charlie Kirk. I think he’s actually a Satan-spawn,” Bonnell told CNN. “But he’s very, very strategically minded.”

To be fair, that was long before Kirk was killed by an assassin’s bullet, so Bonnell might have simply been using “hate” rhetorically. Still, that might have been one of his better moments.

On his YouTube stream, less than a week after Kirk’s assassination — and days after a leftist infected with trans ideology was charged with murder for the crime — Bonnell was at it again.

“You need conservatives to be afraid of getting killed when they go to events so that they look to their leadership to turn down the temperature,” he said.

YouTube stream of garbage purveyor Steven “Destiny” Bonnell II

Said:

“You need conservatives to be afraid of getting killed when they go to events so that they look to their leadership to turn down the temperature.” Why does this wast of human protoplasm have a platform? pic.twitter.com/TQalne9XwH — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) September 16, 2025

In a panel interview Monday on the “Piers Morgan Uncensored” podcast, Bonnell was even worse: Fragility wrapped in a creampuff, inside a diva.

And borderline hysteria, to boot. If this is what the leftists are offering as their version of Charlie Kirk, the contest is over before it starts.

Check it out here:

Popular streamer Destiny refuses to condemn the assassination of Charlie Kirk, says “you need conservatives to be afraid of getting killed.” On Piers Morgan: “I won’t condemn anything until [Trump] can go on air and say all of us need to calm down.” On stream: “You need… pic.twitter.com/9iNduGh6i6 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 15, 2025

That’s not a man who could ever compete with Kirk or any other conservative in a battle of ideas.

It’s not a man who can even come close to Kirk’s memory.

Covering the “UnF— America Tour” stop at Texas A&M (Bonnell doesn’t appear to have been part of it), the student newspaper The Battalion noted that the leftists effort was aimed at mirroring the “American Comeback Tour”, hoping to recreate Kirk’s success in connecting with students on campus.

But creation, even re-creation, isn’t the province of the left. Like Lucifer himself, it can only mimic and mock, warp and destroy.

Leftists like Bonnell can pretend otherwise, CNN can even help, but destruction is their only real Destiny.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.