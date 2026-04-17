Share
Commentary
Then-Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax is pictured in a 2021 file photo campaigning for the Old Dominions governor's office.
Commentary
Then-Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax is pictured in a 2021 file photo campaigning for the Old Dominions governor's office. Fairfax allegedly killed his estranged wife before shooting himself on Thursday. (Steve Helber / AP)

Leftist Group Shamed for Using 'Gun-Grabbing' Democrat's Murder-Suicide to Push Gun Control

 By Michael Schwarz  April 17, 2026 at 12:46pm
Share

As a conservative Christian, you try your hardest to extend grace to the muddleheaded Democrats with whom you must co-exist.

They make it difficult, however, when they politicize tragedies that you would never dream of exploiting for partisan advantage.

Thursday on the social media platform X, the student-led gun-control group March For Our Lives used the alleged murder-suicide committed early Thursday by gun-control advocate and former Democratic Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax as a pretext for demanding even more gun control, prompting X users to castigate the group for exploiting the murderous act of a fellow “gun-grabbing” Democrat.

Police found Fairfax and his estranged wife, Cerina Fairfax, dead Thursday inside their Annandale home. The couple, though separated, still lived together while going through the divorce process.

“Today, we woke up to the devastating news of the shooting death of Cerina Fairfax by her estranged husband, reminding us that when domestic violence is combined with access to guns, it too often ends in irreversible tragedy,” March For Our Lives wrote.

Indeed, the gun-control advocates could not go one full sentence without blaming the guns.

“We cannot afford to treat cases of domestic violence shootings as private tragedies,” the post continued. “They are preventable acts of violence that demand loud and urgent systemic intervention.”

Then, the group elaborated on “systemic intervention” before expressing sympathy to Cerina Fairfax’s family and friends.

Note, too, that the group never mentioned the troubled former lieutenant governor by name. That fact did not escape X users’ attention.

Related:
Finally: Thanks to Pete Hegseth, American Servicemen Are No Longer Sitting Ducks on Their Own Bases

Meanwhile, other X users lamented the group’s audacity in exploiting an alleged murder-suicide in order to disarm the innocent.

No honest conservative Christian, of course, would ever exploit the alleged Fairfax murder-suicide for political advantage. After all, the estranged couple had two children, both in the home at the time of the shootings. One of those children, in fact, placed the 911 call that alerted police to the unfolding violence.

Liberal Democrats, however, seem to operate under a demented moral code of their own creation. As they have shown over the last 10 years, for instance, they will break ties with friends and even family members who support President Donald Trump.

Thus, those Democrats see everything through a political lens. The shameless exploitation of the alleged Fairfax murder-suicide represents merely the latest example.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




Trump Reveals JD Vance and His Negotiating Team 'Heading Over' for Second Round of Iran Talks
Watch: Rep. Boebert Planning Motion to Expel Ilhan Omar from Congress Over Alleged Incestuous Marriage - 'That One's Mine... I Have Dibs'
Watch: Student Calmly Dismantles Two Abortion Supporters' Entire Argument with One Simple Question
Leftist Group Shamed for Using 'Gun-Grabbing' Democrat's Murder-Suicide to Push Gun Control
Numerous House Republicans Band with Democrats to Block Trump's Desired FISA Extension
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation