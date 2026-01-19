Leftist Groups Are Already Raising Funds to Unseat Fetterman 3 Years Before He's Up for Reelection

Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman’s former ally, the Working Families Party, rolled out an effort to defeat him — almost three years before he is up for reelection.

The left-wing third party, which supported the maverick lawmaker in his 2022 bid, launched a new website, PrimaryFetterman.com, calling on Pennsylvanians to unseat Fetterman in the 2028 Democratic Senate primary. The site, which is paid for by the Working Families Party PAC, contains volunteer recruitment links, options to request campaign donation refunds, and pages of opposition research on the lawmaker.

“We supported John Fetterman in 2022. Since then, he’s sold us out. It’s time to replace him,” the website read. “Fetterman was the deciding vote for a Republican budget bill that will increase healthcare costs for 500,000 Pennsylvanians. He has supported more of Trump’s nominees than any Democratic Senator. He consistently skips votes and Senate work. We deserve better.”

The left-wing group, which employs a former Fetterman staffer, began their initiative to unseat him in November and received a flurry of signups from potential candidates, volunteers looking to unseat him, and donors interested in funding primary campaigns against him, NBC News reported.

Fetterman commented on the effort in late November, telling Fox News’ “The Story” that whatever candidate the third party put forward would only make him look better.

“Ooh, ooh, oh, I hope, promise. I hope so,” Fetterman joked. “Because I guarantee whoever they put up, they’re going to make me look the reasonable guy that’s going to work with both sides together and find a way for Pennsylvania.”

Fetterman has broken with his party numerous times, drawing the ire of Democrats wanting their party to stand against the White House. Fetterman became the first sitting Democrat to meet with President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago. He has also staunchly defended Israel during the Gaza war, criticized Democratic leadership, and notably joined just a handful of other Democrats to end the record-breaking fall 2025 government shutdown.

The Pennsylvania Democrat told reporters on Jan. 7 that he is open to the U.S. purchasing Greenland, an idea long floated by Trump.

“Ideally we could purchase it. And that’s not scandalous either,” Fetterman said at the time.

“While Sen. John Fetterman is supporting Trump’s use of American tax dollars to ‘run’ Venezuela or buy Greenland, 500,000 Pennsylvanians are about to see their health care premiums rise because of the Republican budget bill he supported,” Nick Gavio, mid-Atlantic communications director for the Working Families Party and a former Fetterman staffer, told NBC News. “People across Pennsylvania did not put time, money and energy into supporting his campaign just to elect a Democrat who votes against our interests time and time again. We need new leadership.”

The Working Families Party and Fetterman’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

