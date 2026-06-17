Leftist Hasan Piker Says Israel 'Does Not Have a Right to Exist,' Compares Jewish State to 'Nazi Germany'

Leftist political commentator and streamer Hasan Piker repeated his leftist views on Israel.

During a Tuesday appearance on “The Breakfast Club,” Piker was asked by host “Charlamagne tha God” about people who argue Israel does not have a right to exist.

“I hear people that are anti-Israel, they’ll say Israel doesn’t have a right to [exist],” Charlamagne said.

Piker dove right into his usual rhetoric.

“I think Israel, in its current formation, given that it’s a settler-colonial operation that’s seeking out the expulsion or complete extermination of the indigenous population, as an apartheid state, does not have a right to exist,” he said.

Hasan Piker says “Israel doesn’t have a right to exist” “It’s like saying does Nazi Germany have a right to exist”

pic.twitter.com/g0jrATAyai — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) June 16, 2026

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Piker then compared the Jewish state to Hitler’s Germany — which eradicated Jews.

“It’s like, for me, it’s like saying, does Nazi Germany have a right to exist, or does apartheid South Africa have a right to exist?” Piker continued.

“Does Rhodesia have a right to exist? No, of course not,” he added.

Piker then said, “People have a right to exist, people do exist, Israel currently exists.”

“It’s just a matter of are they following international humanitarian laws?” he said. “And they certainly are not. And I want to change that.”

Piker, whose profile has been elevated in recent years, is not a fringe troll.

He is one of the most popular left-wing streamers, enjoying a large following and a long record of promoting extremism.

NEW: Streamer Hasan Piker says Communist China is the best example of a country that the United States should learn from and model after. Konstantin Kisin: Is there a country that has done socialism the way that you like? Piker: I would say China is probably the closest… pic.twitter.com/EXzeak1QQX — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 24, 2025

Hasan Piker is an anchor baby. He was raised in Turkey until he was 18 then moved back to the United States. When he says ” I have no patriotism in my heart for America” he means it. He is a product of birthright citizenship, and he should have a citizenship revoked.… — J (@JayTC53) June 1, 2026

His comments have become so extreme that Rep. Ritchie Torres, a Democrat from New York, has condemned him.

In a letter posted on his official House website, Torres called Piker “the poster child for the post-October 7th outbreak of antisemitism in America.”

Torres further noted Piker was “an apologist for the sexual violence and savage rapes of October 7th.”

Piker has also previously said that “America deserved 9/11.”

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