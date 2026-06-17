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Hasan Piker attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026, in Los Angeles, California.
Hasan Piker attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Neilson Barnard / Getty Images)

Leftist Hasan Piker Says Israel 'Does Not Have a Right to Exist,' Compares Jewish State to 'Nazi Germany'

 By Johnathan Jones  June 17, 2026 at 7:24am
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Leftist political commentator and streamer Hasan Piker repeated his leftist views on Israel.

During a Tuesday appearance on “The Breakfast Club,” Piker was asked by host “Charlamagne tha God” about people who argue Israel does not have a right to exist.

“I hear people that are anti-Israel, they’ll say Israel doesn’t have a right to [exist],” Charlamagne said.

Piker dove right into his usual rhetoric.

“I think Israel, in its current formation, given that it’s a settler-colonial operation that’s seeking out the expulsion or complete extermination of the indigenous population, as an apartheid state, does not have a right to exist,” he said.

Do you think the left will come to regret elevating anti-Semites?

Piker then compared the Jewish state to Hitler’s Germany — which eradicated Jews.

“It’s like, for me, it’s like saying, does Nazi Germany have a right to exist, or does apartheid South Africa have a right to exist?” Piker continued.

“Does Rhodesia have a right to exist? No, of course not,” he added.

Piker then said, “People have a right to exist, people do exist, Israel currently exists.”

“It’s just a matter of are they following international humanitarian laws?” he said. “And they certainly are not. And I want to change that.”

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Piker, whose profile has been elevated in recent years, is not a fringe troll.

He is one of the most popular left-wing streamers, enjoying a large following and a long record of promoting extremism.

His comments have become so extreme that Rep. Ritchie Torres, a Democrat from New York, has condemned him.

In a letter posted on his official House website, Torres called Piker “the poster child for the post-October 7th outbreak of antisemitism in America.”

Torres further noted Piker was “an apologist for the sexual violence and savage rapes of October 7th.”

Piker has also previously said that “America deserved 9/11.”

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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