Leftist Influencer Who Stood for Political Unity Two Weeks Ago Chose to Mock Charlie Kirk's Murder, Celebrate 'Kirkiversary'

Thursday marked the tragic anniversary of the assassination of Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk. It was a heartbreaking day, seeing a hopeful, articulate young man of faith shot dead for the simple reason of exercising his freedom of speech.

That’s the appropriate framing of Sept. 10, 2025, for anyone with an ounce of decency and humility toward their fellow man. Unfortunately, prominent internet leftists failed to meet that standard, callously celebrating Thursday as “Kirkiversary.”

One of those voices goes by the username “hair.soupp” or Naila.

Her shift from a message of unity weeks ago to mocking Kirk shows these people are unapologetic opportunists without real values.

On Aug. 22, Naila debated abortion with a group of pro-life women for the Dr. Daf Show on YouTube. Afterwards, she took to social media platform TikTok to express her immense gratitude toward her opponents. Despite disagreeing with her, they pooled their money together, helping her with an upcoming move in gifting her $550.

She called it a “profound act of kindness,” telling her viewers, “It’s easy to forget that not everyone that disagrees with you is doing it because they’re out to get you. Just because we disagree with each other doesn’t mean we can’t have and show love for each other.”

Pro-abortion progressive who famously debated Charlie Kirk recently debated 20 pro-lifers and was shocked to find that after the debate, they presented her with a gift of money they’d raised for her to help her in a time of need. pic.twitter.com/qPKPCPAjWz — Natalie Jean Beisner (@NJBeisner) August 22, 2026

Fast forward to Thursday and Naila seems to have forgotten her words.

She posted a video to Instagram mocking Kirk’s last words on the campus of Utah Valley University. It was later reposted to social media platform X.

Woman who debated Charlie Kirk face-to-face mocks his assassination. They’ll celebrate an innocent man’s death and still be fully convinced they’re the “good guys.” pic.twitter.com/A4TLBP2UKw — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 10, 2026

Screenshots were included showing Naila laughing at the backlash.

Users were quick to note how her behavior changed.

“Only 2 weeks ago this woman played all nice and sweet with Pro-Life women that she debated because they gifted her $500. Leftism truly destroys your heart, and your brain,” one wrote.

Another user said, “This is what Naima chose to post today, after she put on an act two weeks ago about seeing the humanity in people even when you disagree. These people are all devils. They will debate you to your face, shake hands, and then f***ing mock your murder.”

In 2024, Naila had debated Kirk for Jubilee, so yes, she had met and debated the man she now mocks openly.

Naila’s behavior is truly sick. These people want you dead.

A year removed from Kirk’s death has not given them time to pause, reflect, and reconsider.

They are evil, showing a complete and utter lack of humanity.

He was murdered.

They celebrated immediately after the news of the shooting and they celebrate now.

This behavior trickles down from the most influential public officials and voices in media to droves of leftists across the country.

Remember what we are dealing with going into November.

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