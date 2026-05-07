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Defendant Tanner Horner reacts April 7 during testimony at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in Fort Worth, Texas. Horner pleaded guilty to capital murder in the November 2022 strangulation killing of 7-year-old Athena Strand. The child is pictured in the video on the screen in the courtroom as Horner drives his FedEx truck.
Commentary
Defendant Tanner Horner reacts April 7 during testimony at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in Fort Worth, Texas. Horner pleaded guilty to capital murder in the November 2022 strangulation killing of 7-year-old Athena Strand. The child is pictured in the video on the screen in the courtroom as Horner drives his FedEx truck. (Amanda McCoy -Star-Telegram - pool / AP).

Leftist Influencer's Mangione Celebration Resurfaces After He Opposes Death Penalty for Child Murderer

 By Johnathan Jones  May 6, 2026 at 5:00pm
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The left found another homicidal monster they collectively think deserves compassion: a lunatic who kidnapped, tortured, and murdered a 7-year-old girl.

This week, a Texas jury sentenced former FedEx driver Tanner Horner to death for the murder of Athena Strand. The facts of the case are so demonic that even reading them is nauseating.

Horner abducted Athena after delivering a package containing Barbie dolls to her family’s rural Texas home in 2022.

Investigators said Horner initially lied and claimed he accidentally struck the little girl with his vehicle, USA Today reported.

The medical examiner testified that Athena died from blunt force trauma, smothering, and strangulation, which Horner eventually admitted.

That is the monster a large chunk of the American left suddenly wants to be treated with the utmost humanity.

After conservative commentator Matt Walsh on Tuesday challenged death penalty opponents to explain why Horner should not be executed, one far-left influencer eagerly answered the call.

The X account “evan loves worf,” which has more than 160,000 followers, rushed to demand life for a child killer.

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“He deserves to die but killing people is wrong,” the account posted. “The point of being against the death penalty is for when the person deserves it.”

What touching moral consistency!

Except it lasted about five minutes.

People quickly uncovered an older post from last January in which the same account appeared to celebrate the accused UnitedHealthcare CEO killer, Luigi Mangione.

“Happy new year specifically to Luigi Mangione,” the influencer wrote.

The modern left’s oh-so-virtuous stand on the sanctity of human life collapsed with two social media posts.

Execution for a child murderer is supposedly barbaric. But celebrating an alleged political assassination is edgy, righteous, and cool.

These people do not oppose killing. They oppose consequences for the kinds of criminals they have a bizarre fixation with.

The left’s entire moral framework on the issue of life revolves around disguising their depravity as compassion.

They routinely find sympathy for murderers, rapists, gang members, child predators, and foreign dictators, while reserving their actual hatred for normal Americans.

That is true even when you leave abortion out of the conversation.

The modern Democratic Party is a death cult that celebrates assassinations and those who attempt political killings, butchers the unborn, and weeps for people who do not deserve to draw air.

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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