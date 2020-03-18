SECTIONS
Leftist Journalist Doubles Down on Attacking Trump Over Stock Market Chaos, Shapiro Sets Him Straight

Traders work on the floor at the opening bell of the Dow Industrial Average at the New York Stock Exchange on March 18, 2020, in New York.Bryan R. Smith / AFP via Getty ImagesTraders work on the floor at the opening bell of the Dow Industrial Average at the New York Stock Exchange on March 18, 2020, in New York. (Bryan R. Smith / AFP via Getty Images)

By Randy DeSoto
Published March 18, 2020 at 1:28pm
Daily Wire Editor-in-Chief Ben Shapiro set leftist reporter Aaron Rupar straight after he appeared to celebrate the stock market falling below the level it was at when President Donald Trump took office.

Rupar — an associate editor at the left-leaning publication Vox and a frequent Trump critic — tweeted on Wednesday, “The Dow is now below 19,800 — meaning it has dropped since Trump took office. All of his gains are gone and then some.”

Shapiro replied, “They are not ‘his gains.’ They are ‘our gains,’ since we’re the ones who own stock. And our loss is not his fault any more than the global pandemic is. Anyone who thinks Trump is the true underlying problem here is a moron.”

Andrew Follett, a senior policy analyst with the Club for Growth, urged Rupar to “stop cheering,” considering the fact that many Americans have been impacted by the stock market’s decline.

“Trump doesn’t own all investments…we the people do,” Follett tweeted. “Please stop cheering that a lot of people lost their retirements because Orange Man Bad.”

Rupar replied to Follett’s tweet, claiming that he was not rooting for the market’s demise.

Instead, he said he was simply pointing out that Trump, having celebrated the new heights that stocks reached while he has been in office, must now take ownership for their decline.

“I’m noting the state of the stock market, not rooting for it to fall,” Rupar wrote. “Trump has incessantly taken credit for gains — even when it’s not deserved — and the bill for that is due now. There’s a reason previous presidents haven’t tied their fortunes to the rises & falls of the Dow.”

New York Times columnist Paul Krugman — who famously predicted on election night in 2016 the global economy would tank thanks to Trump’s election — also seemed to celebrate the stock market’s decline.

“The stock market is not the economy, and presidents not responsible for either in most circumstances — although delaying a pandemic response affects both. But Trump likes to measure himself by the markets, so here’s his presidency to date,” Krugman tweeted.

Trump countered Krugman and other media outlets’ messaging regarding his administration’s coronavirus response, tweeting on Wednesday, “I always treated the Chinese Virus very seriously, and have done a very good job from the beginning, including my very early decision to close the ‘borders’ from China – against the wishes of almost all.”

“Many lives were saved,” he added. “The Fake News new narrative is disgraceful & false!”

On the economic impact front, the president promised that for those who are out of work because of the coronavirus containment policies, “money will soon be coming to you.”

Trump is working with Congress on a roughly $1 trillion funding package to address the damage to the economy caused by the coronavirus.

Do you think the stork market will be back up in a short time?

The package could include payments to small businesses, loans for the airline and hotel industries and a stimulus package for workers, NPR reported.

In a news briefing on Tuesday, Trump predicted the economy will “pop” back when the coronavirus outbreak ends.

“One day we’ll be standing possibly up here, we’ll say, ‘Well, we won,’” the president said. “As sure as you’re sitting there, we’re going to say that.

“I think we’re going to win faster than people think, I hope.”

Of course, we witnessed on both Friday and Tuesday how quickly the stock market can spring back in 1,000 point-plus increments.

No doubt, Rupar and Krugman will be crying crocodile tears when the market rebounds from the coronavirus outbreak, as it inevitably will.

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







