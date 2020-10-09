A Portland, Oregon, mayoral candidate was seen wearing a skirt featuring the faces of communist leaders responsible for the deaths of millions of people.

Communist dictators Mao Zedong and Joseph Stalin can be seen on the skirt, along with the murderous Cuban revolutionary Che Guevara.

The leftist candidate, Sarah Iannarone, leads incumbent Democratic Mayor Ted Wheeler by as many as 11 percentage points, according to Willamette Week.

Journalist Andy Ngo tweeted out a picture of Iannarone wearing the skirt on Monday.

Look at the skirt. pic.twitter.com/kAu3a3PgUF — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 5, 2020

Ngo then added that the campaign director for Sarah Iannarone, Gregory McKelvey, openly admitted to being a communist.

“I am a communist” This is the campaign manager for Sarah Iannarone, who is up for election to become Portland’s next mayor. She is currently polling double digits ahead of @tedwheeler. #antifa https://t.co/hF8U3ua5H1 pic.twitter.com/RenLroZMQH — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 6, 2020

In addition to that, Iannarone has declared “I am Antifa,” referring to the group responsible for much of the rioting and looting that scorched across the country over the past several months.

To those who say Antifa are violent thugs: I am not a violent thug and I am Antifa. I am Antifa because the Red Hats are coming after brown & black people, after Jews, after queer & trans people, and more. They are coming after our democracy. #HolocaustMemorialDay #NeverForget — sarah iannarone (she/her) (@sarahforpdx) January 27, 2019

The regimes of the three leaders featured on the mayoral candidate’s skirt resulted in the deaths of tens of millions of people.

Each one was uniquely brutal in his own way.

Once a prominent member of Fidel Castro’s communist regime in Cuba, Che Guevara is revered by many American socialists, apparently including Iannarone, as a heroic figure that resembles rebellion and revolution (sentiments that continue to grow increasingly popular along with the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement).

All of this reverence for Guevara is in spite of the fact that he was an authoritarian mass murderer.

As the man in charge of the infamous La Cabaña prison, Guevara oversaw the murderous executions of hundreds of political prisoners, according to an article from the Independent Institute published in 2005.

R.J. Rummel, a widely respected historian from the University of Hawaii known for studying “democide,” the killing of people by their own government, has reported that studies estimate Castro’s regime killed somewhere between 35,000 to 141,000 people, according to the Miami Herald.

Stalin and his regime in the Soviet Union were even worse than that of Guevara and Castro.

“No fewer than 20 million Soviet citizens were put to death by the regime or died as a direct result of its repressive policies,” author David Satter wrote in a 2017 Wall Street Journal article.

Stanford News points out that Stalin oversaw the genocide of the kulaks, a Soviet social class made up of higher-income farmers.

The communists in the Soviet Union, such as Stalin, viewed the kulaks as “oppressors” due to their higher levels of economic success.

This sort of rhetoric is similar to that of the modern-day American socialists who claim that the wealthy and more economically advantaged are automatically evil oppressors.

Arguably the worst of all of these figures displayed on the mayoral candidate’s skirt is Mao Zedong.

From 1958 to 1962, Mao’s “Great Leap Forward” policy resulted in the deaths of up to 45 million people, The Washington Post noted.

Mao herded villagers into people’s communes and took away their work, homes and land, all in the hopes of creating a collectivist communist utopia.

Tens of millions died of starvation and between two and three million victims were tortured to death for minor infractions, such as stealing food.

In total, Mao’s regime caused the biggest mass murder in the history of the world, according to The Post.

Although a few stories have been published covering Iannarone’s skirt, the level of outrage surrounding it has been relatively minimal.

Imagine if a politician wore a similar article of clothing featuring Adolf Hitler or Benito Mussolini.

Mao, Stalin and Guevara all get a pass from the left because they promoted socialism.

Leftists supporting and defending these murderers want America to be remade to look like these leaders’ countries.

Apparently, leftists like Iannarone are either completely ignorant of these evils or they simply don’t care.

