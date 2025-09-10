Leftist Media Outlet Bragged About Paying Witches to 'Curse Charlie Kirk' Two Days Before His Death

On Wednesday afternoon, the editors at the far-left outlet Jezebel put this editor’s note at the beginning of a piece: “This story was published on September 8. Jezebel condemns the shooting of Charlie Kirk in the strongest possible terms. We do not endorse, encourage, or excuse political violence of any kind.”

But not enough, apparently, to delete and don apologetic sackcloth for a Monday story titled, “We Paid Some Etsy Witches to Curse Charlie Kirk.”

The Turning Point USA founder was shot and killed Wednesday on the campus of Utah Valley University during his “American Comeback” tour.

FBI Director Kash Patel reported Wednesday evening that a suspected shooter was in custody.

At least for today, even the left had to admit that it was mostly against political demonization. There were statements deploring “this kind of despicable violence” (Barack Obama), saying how there was “no place in our country for this kind of violence” (Joe Biden), or noting that “[p]olitical violence has absolutely no place in our nation” (Nancy Pelosi), as CNN noted.

Meanwhile, here’s what far-left feminist outfit Jezebel — perhaps not the most prominent magazine on the left, but whose tone mimics what the left typically says when the doors are closed — had to say about putting a hex on him in a Monday article: “If the far-right misogynist with a bad haircut wants to villainize independent women, Jezebel is more than happy to be the hag of his nightmares.”

“If you’ve never heard of him (I envy you), he debates college kids for sport, pops up on Fox News, and founded the right-wing conspiracy theory factory Turning Point USA,” the unsigned article read.

“Billed as a ‘nonprofit,’ Turning Point is less about charity and more about funneling far-right propaganda into dorm rooms under the guise of ‘educating’ young voters. Through these various ventures, Kirk has transformed into a reliable pawn, parroting Project 2025 talking points and championing the owning-of-the-libs. He’s basically a fake news vending machine with a terrible haircut. Sadly, Trump’s re-election only ensured I’d be seeing more of that godawful haircut.”

And they turned, to rectify this, where one turns when they want evil on the cheap: Etsy witches. Apparently, the arts and crafts sales platform is teeming with them.

Is the media responsible for Charlie Kirk's death? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (117 Votes) No: 3% (4 Votes)

“On the mystical website Etsy, you can find a spell for just about anything. Don’t want it to rain on your wedding day? There’s a spell for that. Want the man who cheated on you to develop an incurable rash? Or premature balding? The Etsy coven has you covered,” the piece said.

After shopping for spells, including one that would “HEX Republicans” or one that would make the target poop their pants (“It really worked. Thank you,” read one review), the writer bought a spell titled “Make Everyone Hate Him.” The next was “Powerful Hex Spell.”

“I just completed your spell, and it was successful,” the Etsy “witch” said after the second spell was cast. “You will see the first results within 2–3 weeks. However, I did notice disturbances … negative energy not only from you, but projected at you. Likely from toxic family members, co-workers, or new acquaintances.”

Not that she was really worried about this: It was blamed on upselling.

“I wonder what ingredients she used to curse Charlie. A MAGA hat submerged in flames? An IUD?” the writer wondered.

And then, she noted that the spell didn’t work immediately. “Sunday, August 24, passed. Nothing. Monday, still nothing. Tuesday rolled around, and I began to wonder if I’d been scammed. But then I reminded myself: this is witchcraft, not Amazon. The forces operate on their own schedule.”

Evil magic may not work, although I wouldn’t be so certain to dismiss dark forces out of hand as a believer. What I do know is that the same dark forces that allowed a borderline mainstream left publication to openly hex a person with black magic apparently also worked in Utah today.

A 31-year-old father of two was killed. Instead of shamefully recoiling from this instinctively and pulling the article, along with a profuse apology, it remains up — albeit with an editor’s note saying that the outlet “condemns the shooting of Charlie Kirk in the strongest possible terms.”

Just not enough to apologize and retract, apparently.

These violent delights have always had violent ends. The left owns this. They may act shocked for the moment and talk big for a few days on some permutation of “political violence has no place in our life,” but that’s the same thing after we almost saw Donald Trump killed — not once, but twice — last year. Our political left instantly forgot and began the same kind of dreck that Jezebel will doubtlessly apologize weakly for over the coming days.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.