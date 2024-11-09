Share
Commentary

Leftist Media Personalities Panic as Subscribers Flee in Droves Following Election: 'It Terrifies Me'

 By C. Douglas Golden  November 9, 2024 at 6:43am
Apparently, the people who told you that Vice President Kamala Harris was going to be the first woman president and that all the polls were trending her way are losing subscribers now that everyone realizes they were very, very wrong.

Take David Pakman, a lefty former talk radio host who’s switched over to being a full-time YouTube personage. He might be rethinking that decision in the wake of Donald Trump’s victory Tuesday, which was much more resounding than he would have predicted.

Instead, he says that his numbers on the platform are now in an “algorithmic de-subscription spiral.”

Just in case you weren’t paying attention to Pakman’s YouTube account, his posts on X sum up quite nicely what he was pumping the faithful full of during the home stretch of the 2024 election.

Well, apparently that didn’t work out swimmingly for him — or for those who put their trust in Pakman

“When I woke up this morning, we had lost 5,000 subscribers compared to where we were last night,” Pakman said, in a clip titled “I’m TERRIFIED: Is the left about to ABANDON politics?”

“Now, the first thing I thought was, is this a glitch? We’ve been on YouTube for 15 years, or something like that, and subscribers always just go up. They just never go down.”

The problem, he said, is that lefties might not put their trust in the same people who pumped Kamala up for months — and Biden for years — like he says the right does when it loses elections.

“It terrifies me because our instinct is the opposite of what the right does,” he said. “And we will get crushed if this is the way we respond to a defeat. The right wants us not to exist. The right wants to decimate independent progressive media.

“Understand that when the right loses, they get organized, they fund and they create insanely effective organizations like Turning Point USA, investing in the Daily Wire and building out this huge network of right wing idea ideas and influencers,” he continued.

“We are in an algorithmic de-subscription spiral right now, because when people start unsubscribing on YouTube, YouTube thinks oh, we probably shouldn’t recommend this content.”

And the number of unsubscribes, by the way, keeps growing, according to Pakman:

It’s not just him, either. Another data point in this follower spiral is Alex Cole, one of the lefty social media personalities who, like Harry Sisson and Chris Mowrey, did everything in their power to intellectually debase virtually every issue of the campaign on social media.

Cole before the election:

During it:

Afterward:

My assumption is that it’s just just that leftists are tuning out from politics now; any glimpse on any social media platform will tell you that’s clearly not the case. (I wish that it were, but alas.) If anything, pundits and outlets that don’t favor the party currently in power tend to do better, if just because the faithful tune in for comfort and to hear about all of the evilness being perpetrated by the other side.

Instead, if I were to venture a guess, what’s happening is that the left is tuning out all the people who said that Kamala was a lock to win, Kamala was amazing, Kamala was “brat,” only for everyone to find out she was an empty husk of a candidate — and a dislikable empty husk at that — who might have only been able to win if the GOP ran George Santos.

These were a cadre of people who were too busy getting high on their own copium supply. Why should they be surprised when the faithful begin tuning them out, given how comprehensively wrong they were at every step of the process?

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
