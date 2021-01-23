Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

Leftist Mob Storms City Hall in Washington, Forces Mayor's Evacuation

×
By Erin Coates
Published January 23, 2021 at 10:53am
Mewe Share P Share

Protesters in Bellingham, Washington, broke into city hall on Friday, forcing the mayor to flee the building.

“It was unsettling,” Mayor Seth Fleetwood told KIRO-TV.

“They banged on the door and we got word they had somehow broken it open and were entering, and I was advised to leave.”

The mayor evacuated out a back door and was driven away from city hall to his own vehicle.

Fleetwood compared the situation to the incursion at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6.

TRENDING: Mike Huckabee: It's Day 2 and Biden Is Already Becoming a Disaster for Democrats

Fleetwood said he did not know if any damage was caused inside the building, other than the lock that protesters broke to enter it.

The protesters were gathered to advocate for the homeless living in a large encampment of about 100 tents outside city hall.

Homeless campers had been living there since November to protest the lack of shelters in the area, The Bellingham Herald reported.

Are you afraid of situations like this escalating across the country?

The city had to get involved with the controversial encampment after several fires had been set and county employees were harassed.

“We seek a peaceful end to this encampment and if there is confrontation, we will not be the aggressors,” Fleetwood said in a statement to The Herald.

“Circumstances at City Hall and the Library lawn are entirely untenable, escalated largely by protesters and outside agitators who are not residents of the encampment. Their actions are a disservice to people who are experiencing homelessness and putting them at increased risk.”

The Facebook group BOP Mutual Aid and the Instagram page Whatcom Focused Youth Movement both called for people to gather.

RELATED: Antifa Inauguration Day Rampage Leaves Trail of Destruction

It was unclear if they caused the trouble inside and outside the building.

Video from inside the building shows protesters ripping down an American flag and people stomping on it.

About 50 to 150 people were gathered at one point, and they began to get hostile at around 9:30 a.m. Friday, KGMI radio journalist Joe Teehan said.

“There were shouts of, ‘He’s taking unauthorized photos, he’s invading privacy.’ Pretty soon I was surrounded by a fairly good number of people,” Teehan said.

Teehan said that the protesters spray-painted him, threw hot chocolate in his face and stole his microphone.

“They started grabbing at my equipment, and I started to back away and one person grabbed my mic and I lost that in the crowd. They were grabbing at my iPad and trying to get that,” Teehan said.

“I’ve never experienced that kind of belligerence. We’ve had protests in Bellingham and I’ve never seen anyone act that way.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Leftist Mob Storms City Hall in Washington, Forces Mayor's Evacuation
Taiwan Raises the Alarm After Massive Force of Chinese Bombers and Fighters Charges Into Island's Airspace
3 Unions That Endorsed Biden Seem Like They're Already Regretting It
Schumer Announces Plan for Trump Impeachment Article
Adam Schiff Accused of 'Regularly' Leaking Classified Information
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×