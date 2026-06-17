Leftist Professor Goes Viral by Admitting the Hard Truth - Trump Has Destroyed Their Dreams and the Democratic Party Too

Disillusionment seems to be setting in with some of the left’s most hardened ideologues about the means by which they can combat President Donald Trump.

Dan Kervick currently works as an assistant professor of philosophy at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire.

A self-described “socialist internationalist,” Kervick posted to social media platform X on Sunday to give a synopsis of our nation’s current state of affairs with consideration to issues he finds paramount.

“We’ve lost Venezuela. We might lose Cuba. The condition of Palestine is desperate. Global climate action is dead. Technofascists are running everything. The US ‘left’ is Magafied populist trash in possession of zero brain power.”

We’ve lost Venezuela. We might lose Cuba. The condition of Palestine is desperate. Global climate action is dead. Technofascists are running everything. The US “left” is Magafied populist trash in possession of zero brain power. — Dan Kervick (@DanMKervick) June 15, 2026

Focus on the latter half of his statement. The left is “Magafied” and populist for Kervick.

Is Prof. Kervick right? Is it all coming apart for the Left? Yes No

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It’s not unwarranted five months away from critical midterms to see how far the president’s agenda can go to look to his alternative bleakly.

To break down his language, let’s define our terms.

Populism, roughly speaking, is a politics of broad appeal distinguishing itself from an establishment. Merriam-Webster put it this way — “a political philosophy or movement that represents or is claimed to represent the interests of ordinary people especially against the Establishment.”

Secondly, in defining the left as “Magafied,” Kervick obviously does not mean they’ve embraced Trump’s positions, but that they’re trying to appropriate his populist tactics and rhetoric, having the Trump playbook as their own.

Prominent Democrats via X have tried memes, “clapbacks,” disparaging nicknames, and generally a more elementary level of engagement with the public through social media to go tit-for-tat with Trump.

They are trying to create a sort of left-wing Trumpism.

Trump Derangement Syndrome has sent this half of the political spectrum down a strange path, morphing it into the very thing it hates.

They are everything Kervick says they are because they cannot carve their own path. A reactive politics for a national party has a short shelf life. Democrats must distinguish themselves not by what Trump is doing wrong, but by what they present once his presidency is in the rearview.

A snapshot of the current administration’s message and appeal came Sunday from the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s Freedom 250 event at the White House.

The event was not inherently political. It was entertaining and celebratory.

Did it have anything to do with the Democratic Party or Trump’s opposition? Not at all. It stood on its own as a success.

One X user posted a photo of the opening ceremonies, remarking, “Something you have to remember about the left is that their agenda relies on demoralization. Making our citizens feel bad about our nation is the only way they’ll accept the leftist agenda. That’s why things like last night, which put the greatness of America on full display, are so upsetting to them.”

Something you have to remember about the left is that their agenda relies on demoralization. Making our citizens feel bad about our nation is the only way they’ll accept the leftist agenda. That’s why things like last night, which put the greatness of America on full display,… pic.twitter.com/9pqf2cgtR2 — Theo Wold (@RealTheoWold) June 15, 2026

It’s a noteworthy contrast in that the left and the right find themselves at odds over American Exceptionalism.

Sunday provided this administration’s view of why this country is special, and cheering fans seemed to agree.

For left-wing politics to be justified, America cannot be special, and it cannot be held on a pedestal.

The country must be in such a lowly state that the potential for change is its only redeeming quality.

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