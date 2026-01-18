Leftist with 'Any Pronouns' Arrested for Assassination Threats Against Conservatives on Campus

A University of Utah student was arrested by campus police Monday after threatening the school’s College Republicans chapter during an event.

Dean Stewart, whose LinkedIn page invites people to refer to him with “any pronouns,” was charged with threat of violence, interfering with a police officer, and disorderly conduct after the incident. Vice-Chairman Riley Beesley of the Utah Federation of College Republicans said in a Tuesday post on X that Stewart referenced the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

“He says: ‘I’m going to Kirk you,’ ‘you should die,’ and motions as if shooting a rifle toward our neck,” Beesley, who later recounted witnessing Kirk being murdered, said. “Democrats want us dead, and universities are responsible for radicalizing them.”

Liberal student arrested at the University of Utah after pointing gun towards @UtahCollegeReps & @ReawakenUSA He says: “I’m going to Kirk you,” ‘you should die,’ and motions as if shooting a rifle toward our neck. Democrats want us dead, and universities are responsible for… pic.twitter.com/m1XxFJK6IW — Riley Beesley (@rileybeesley) January 13, 2026

Stewart, who served as “Salt Lake Community College Student Association Vice President of Equality and Representation,” according to his LinkedIn page, argued with police, who asked to see identification before trying to assert his Fifth Amendment rights, the Post Millennial reported.

“So you’re going to be charged,” the campus police officer told Stewart, according to the Post Millennial. “You’re being charged for threats, disorderly conduct, and disobeying a lawful order.”

Stewart is being held on a $1,000 bail, the Post Millennial reported. Beesley posted reactions to the story from other conservative leaders and elected officials.

“Charlie Kirk would be devastated to know that ‘Kirk’ is now a verb — used by unhinged leftists to threaten conservatives,” Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah posted on X.

“This is the mental illness we are up against. Every conservative is being threatened with violence,” TPUSA Chief Operating Officer Tyler Bowyer said. “Students & activists are being targeted, threatened, harassed and doxxed This is today’s battle for the heart & soul of this country. Brave Patriots standing in the face of evil.”

The Department of Education did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

