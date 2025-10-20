Leftist Protesters Don't Get the Response They're Looking for After Berating Attendees of Doug Wilson's New DC Church

Angry leftists apparently never sleep. Nor do they work, attend church, or do anything besides serve the evil in their hearts.

No one who witnessed them, for instance, will ever forget many leftists’ diabolical reactions to Charlie Kirk’s assassination last month.

The latest bilious emission from leftists’ hell-black souls occurred Sunday when protesters lined up outside Pastor Doug Wilson’s Christ Church Washington D.C. to hurl vile insults at departing congregants, only to have those congregants ignore the evildoers so as to go forth in peace and joy.

What prompted the protests outside a Christian church? As usual, the establishment media played a role.

In May, for instance, Politico published a profile of Wilson, longtime pastor of Christ Church in Moscow, Idaho, whose sister church in the nation’s capital opened this year.

As part of that profile, Politico noted that Wilson, if given his way, “would transform America into a kind of Christian republic.” Perish the thought!

Politico also noted that critics “have cast him as the vanguard of the rising forces of ‘Christian nationalism’ in America.”

Likewise, in August CNN conducted an agenda-driven interview with Wilson. The establishment network, for instance, highlighted the fact that Wilson subscribes to Biblical Christianity — again, perish the thought! — and that Christ Church Washington D.C.’s list of congregants includes Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

After the interview aired, lovely CNN viewers left obscene messages at the Idaho church. They even paid for porn subscriptions in the church’s name.

In other words, the establishment media had already riled up parts of its unhinged audience. Some of those miscreants appeared outside the D.C. church on Sunday.

“It was a good day at @ChristKirkDC. Word, water, bread, and wine,” Christ Church Associate Pastor Jared Longshore wrote on the social media platform X.

“And may the Lord genuinely bless the grumpy muffins in the street,” he added with a dose of Christian charity.

(Readers who wish to view Longshore’s entire post may do so here. Be warned, however, that the unedited, 36-second video of protesters outside the church featured extremely vulgar language. “Just remember the Nuremberg Trials,” undoubtedly a reference to leftists’ widespread delusion about conservatives as “Nazis,” constituted perhaps the tamest of all the protesters’ megaphone-amplified jeers.)

Meanwhile, Christian publisher, educator, and congregant Daniel Foucachon also commented on those “grumpy muffins.”

“What a juxtaposition to see the fellowship and joy—men, women, and children worshiping God, and then to walk out to the hate and vitriol,” Foucachon wrote on X. “I think our evident joy and some amusement made them even more upset.”

WARNING: The following post contains video with vulgar language that some may find offensive.

It was a real privilege to worship with the saints at @ChristKirkDC, and have the Word brought to us by our very own @JaredLongshore! And it was great to see old and new friends! We had a special “welcoming committee” outside. Toward the end of the service we could faintly… pic.twitter.com/qz6TaxFUI7 — Daniel Foucachon (@foucachon) October 20, 2025

Indeed, self-righteous leftists cannot stand when you ignore or even mock them.

“Security asked us not to interact as we exited,” Foucachon added, “but I feel very sorry for these sad people, and wish the joy that comes with the Gospel of Christ to each and every one of them. They believe so many lies.”

In short, to understand evil’s relentlessness, first read Wilson’s open letter to President Donald Trump last week. Then, ask yourself who but the most lost souls could protest such a pastor and his church.

