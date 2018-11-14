Leftist Protesters Mock Dead Conservatives at Ben Shapiro Rally

A group of college protesters were intent to make their disapproval known ahead of a scheduled appearance on campus by conservative pundit Ben Shapiro.

As The Federalist reported, Shapiro was met by demonstrators upon his arrival at Ohio State University on Tuesday, many of whom took part in chants denigrating deceased ideological leaders on the right.

Footage posted to Twitter revealed demonstrators chanting “John McCain’s dead” and “Reagan’s dead.”

*Warning: Graphic Language*@BenShapiro is welcomed to Ohio State with thoughtful, nuanced arguments by a small group of totally sane ppl. pic.twitter.com/TbWRTTFFdy — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) November 14, 2018

Another short-lived repetition proclaimed that “Bush Sr. is dead,” according to reports.

Those chants apparently died down quickly when demonstrators realized the 41st president is still alive.

Young America’s Foundation, which sponsored Shapiro’s appearance, posted a tweet including video showing protesters shout “F— Ben Shapiro.

While a productive and civil discussion is going on inside the event, the hypocrisy of the Left is on FULL BLAST outside the venue. There’s only one place that hate is coming from tonight and it’s not @BenShapiro… pic.twitter.com/YtstspUIzc — YAF (@yaf) November 14, 2018

“While a productive and civil discussion is going on inside the event, the hypocrisy of the Left is on FULL BLAST outside the venue,” the group wrote. “There’s only one place that hate is coming from tonight and it’s not @BenShapiro.”

The protests came after OSU Morrill Scholars Program’s student advisory council addressed the Shapiro speech in a message to students earlier in the day, as reported by the Daily Wire.

“Shapiro’s rhetoric has the potential to threaten the emotional and mental safety of much of the campus community,” the council wrote.

The message went on to inform students who would “prefer not to be alone” during the speech that there would be students and staff associated with the program available.

“If you do not feel comfortable around a climate that will be created by Ben Shapiro’s presence, we encourage you to seek a safe environment for yourself,” the message continued. “Knowing the hostile environment that can result from these kinds of events, we encourage you to seek an inclusive environment and reach out to talk with someone.”

Shapiro himself addressed the ongoing protests as he attempted to deliver his planned speech.

“Apparently there are protesters outside shouting ‘f— Ben Shapiro,'” he said. “To which I say, ‘No thanks, but I’m married.'”

