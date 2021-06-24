Path 27
News
Then-presidential candidates independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, left, and now-President Joe Biden interact at a break during the Democratic presidential primary debate at the Charleston Gaillard Center on Feb. 25, 2020, in Charleston, South Carolina.
Then-presidential candidates independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, left, and now-President Joe Biden interact at a break during the Democratic presidential primary debate at the Charleston Gaillard Center on Feb. 25, 2020, in Charleston, South Carolina. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Leftist Senators Furious as Biden Agrees to Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal That Cuts His Original Proposal in Half

Erin Coates June 24, 2021 at 3:38pm
Path 27

Senate progressives are pushing back against a scaled-down bipartisan infrastructure deal, signaling they won’t support it unless they can push a separate reconciliation bill through.

President Joe Biden and a bipartisan group of senators reached an agreement on infrastructure spending Wednesday night, reducing the spending amount in the bill by nearly half compared to Biden’s original proposal, according to The Hill.

The outlet reported the agreement includes $559 billion in new spending, reaching a total of $1.2 trillion over eight years.

Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders pushed back on the deal and said it wouldn’t move past the legislature unless there is a “firm, absolute agreement” on a reconciliation bill.

“There is not going to be a bipartisan agreement without a major reconciliation package,” the Vermont independent senator said, prior to the announcement of the bipartisan deal.

Trending:
White Supremacist Don Lemon? Tucker Nails CNN Anchor for Wildly Racist Home Décor

The $6 trillion reconciliation package being considered by Democrats could quickly advance key elements of Biden’s infrastructure plan without support from Republicans, The Washington Post reported.

The move would give Democrats the opportunity to move their controversial spending packages through the Senate with 51 votes instead of 60.

Specifically, The Post reported Democrats want to adopt Biden’s $2.2 trillion American Jobs Plan and $1.9 trillion American Families Plan that were left out of the Senate’s bipartisan infrastructure deal.

Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut also said he would not vote for the bipartisan package “unless I know what is in reconciliation.”

Do you think Democratic senators are unwilling to compromise with their Republican colleagues?

“I think there is, like I said, 20 votes for this,” the senator said, according to the Hill. “I can find you a lot of other things that there are 20 votes for.”

Biden met with the group of 10 senators, five from each party, on Thursday to endorse the scaled-down infrastructure package.

“To answer the direct question: We have a deal,” he told reporters, according to CNBC.

“They have my word. I’ll stick with what we’ve proposed, and they’ve given me their word as well,” Biden announced.

“None of us got all that we wanted. I didn’t get all that I wanted. But this reminds me of the days we used to get an awful lot done up in the United States Congress.”

Related:
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Accuses Biden of 'Playing Patty-Cake' with Republicans While They Are 'Setting the Planet on Fire'

Twenty-one senators — 11 Republicans and 10 Democrats — have expressed support for the infrastructure framework.

Those pushing for the deal are hoping for support from Democratic leaders to garner the 60 votes needed for the bill that Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut called “way too small. Paltry, pathetic.”

Biden expressed his particular hope that Democrats in Congress would get behind the compromise.

“My party is divided. But my party’s also rational,” he said. “If they can’t get every single thing they want, but all that they have in the bill before them is good, are they going to vote ‘no’? I don’t think so.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Path 27
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith




loading
Leftist Senators Furious as Biden Agrees to Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal That Cuts His Original Proposal in Half
Report: LeBron James Has Opted Out of Representing the United States at the Olympics Yet Again
Transgender Runner Ruled Ineligible for Olympic Trials Over Testosterone Rule
Manhunt Underway for 'Coward' Who Allegedly Shot Police Officer in Head - Huge Reward Offered
Iran Announces Biden Admin Has Caved, Removed Sanctions Imposed by Trump
See more...

Conversation