Leftist Still Doesn't Learn His Lesson After His Pro-Diversity Speech Is Interrupted by ISIS Terrorist's Bomb

Mental illness often prevents the afflicted from recognizing reality and adjusting their behavior accordingly.

With that in mind, the wokeness that infects so many leftists’ brains surely qualifies as a disease. After all, not even when they morph into literal satire do they stop and reflect on their absurd views.

For instance, in a remarkable pair of posts on the social media platform X, leftist actor and comedian Walter Masterson doubled down on his pro-open borders rhetoric even after a literal Islamic terrorist tossed a bomb over Masterson’s shoulder and into a crowd at an anti-Islam protest Saturday.

The incident took place near Gracie Mansion, the mayor’s residence in New York City.

“We were born and raised in New York,” a megaphone-wielding Masterson said in a clip posted to X, “and we want everyone here to stay in New York. You don’t get to come from outside and then tell everyone else — .”

At that moment, a woman’s scream interrupted the comedian’s woke diatribe.

As Masterson looked around, a young man ran up behind him and threw what looked like a bomb into the crowd. The comedian stood dumbfounded with a stupid look on his face as the perpetrator turned and ran in the opposite direction.

I was in the middle of saying “as a born and raised New Yorker, we welcome everyone into this city” when he threw that over my head. pic.twitter.com/i5iD3MVf7h — Walter Masterson (@waltermasterson) March 8, 2026

Incredibly, the camera had caught the precise moment at which a youth identified as Emir Balat, according to the formal criminal complaint, allegedly tossed an improvised explosive device into the crowd of protesters. The complaint further identified Balat and co-defendant Ibrahim Kayumi as Islamic State (ISIS) sympathizers and actors.

When arrested, Balat had in his possession a Turkish government identification card and a Pennsylvania driver’s license.

Meanwhile, a screen shot from what appears to be Masterson’s video was included in the criminal complaint. Authorities used it as evidence to help identify Balat.

Nonetheless, not even an up-close, near-death encounter with an alleged ISIS terrorist could cure Masterson’s woke mind virus.

“And I still stand by it,” the comedian wrote in a follow-up post. “As a born and raised in New Yorker, everyone is welcome.”

Masterson, however, did exclude anti-Islamic protester and “chief goatf***er” Jake Lang from the “everyone” category.

WARNING: The following post contains vulgar language that some may find offensive.

And I still stand by it.

As a born and raised in New Yorker, everyone is welcome. Everyone except chief goatfucker Jake Lang. pic.twitter.com/8wd1TeBYTi — Walter Masterson (@waltermasterson) March 8, 2026

In one sense, of course, Masterson’s antics should not surprise us. After all, establishment “news” outlets went to great lengths to obscure the suspects’ identities and alleged motives. Woke leftists do those kinds of things.

Still, the entire scene drips with an irony worthy of the world’s best satirists.

Imagine, at the precise moment Masterson scolded the protesters for coming “from outside” NYC and voicing their opinions, an alleged ISIS terrorist from Pennsylvania, Turkey, or wherever, appeared just over the comedian’s shoulder and tried to commit mass murder.

Then, without humility, and apparently without a moment’s reflection, Masterson went on X and declared that he had not changed his mind.

If that does not qualify as a mental illness, then nothing does.

