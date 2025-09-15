Leftist Teacher Showed Charlie Kirk Assassination to Students Over and Over Again, Told Them He Deserved it: Report

A public school teacher in Canada who showed the assassination of Charlie Kirk multiple times to students as young as 10 years old has reportedly been suspended.

The Toronto Sun reported that the incident took place at the Corvette Junior Public School when a teacher showed the video in response to a question about Kirk’s death.

“Several students from his class went home and complained to their parents, traumatized at witnessing the on-camera death, which they were forced to witness numerous times over,” a source close to the situation told the news outlet. “Parents subsequently reached out to school administrators, who will be putting him on leave at the start of the school day September 12th 2025.”

“While playing this video repeatedly, he gave a speech to his students regarding anti-fascism, anti-trans, and how Charlie Kirk deserved for this to occur,” the source claimed.

Public school teacher in Canada suspended after, on Thursday, showing students as young as 10 the video of Charlie Kirk being as**ssinated and then suggesting he deserved it. This is child ab*se and should be met with fines and jail time. pic.twitter.com/qXqOhHd2zZ — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 14, 2025

School principal Jennifer Koptie sent a letter home to parents explaining what happened.

“We are writing to inform you about an incident that is reported to have taken place in your child’s class yesterday. During class, students were said to have been shown a portion of a violent video in response to questions being asked about a recent tragic event in the United States,” Koptie wrote, according to the Toronto Sun.

“The teacher has been relieved of all teaching responsibilities pending the outcome of the investigation and will not be at the school,” she wrote.

Further, the Toronto District School Board is offering counseling to any of the children traumatized by what they saw.

“The video is believed to have been shown once by a staff member supervising the class who is not the homeroom teacher,” the principal wrote.

“While an investigation must still be conducted to learn all of the details, the report of this incident is extremely troubling and completely unacceptable,” Koptie continued. “We recognize the seriousness of this matter and have taken immediate steps to follow all appropriate policies and procedures.”

Several people, including college professors and journalists in the U.S., have lost their jobs for celebrating Kirk’s death or suggesting he had it coming.

MSNBC fired Michael Dowd, who said following Kirk being shot at the Turning Point USA event in Utah, “I always go back to hateful thoughts lead to hateful words, which then lead to hateful actions.”

“You can’t stop with these sorts of awful thoughts you have and then say these awful words and not expect awful actions to take place,” the MSNBC commentator added.

The despicable ghouls at MSNBC immediately attack Charlie Kirk in wake of shooting — Matthew Dowd blames Kirk’s pushing “hate speech” as reason he was shot: “I always go back to hateful thoughts, lead to hateful words, which then lead to hateful actions.” “You can’t stop with… pic.twitter.com/Js2uESSZdQ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 10, 2025

On Friday, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox told reporters that the alleged shooter inscribed one of his bullets, “hey fascist, catch.”

The Republican National Committee put together a thread on social media on Friday that included clips from several instances in which Democrats described Trump as a fascist or a Nazi.

They included former Vice President Kamala Harris, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, as well as Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Jasmine Crockett of Texas, who called Trump “Temu Hitler.”

Tim Walz echoed the claim that “No one has ever been more dangerous to this country than Donald Trump, and he is a fascist to his core.” Walz: “That’s exactly who he is.” pic.twitter.com/bAqSqPQ6Lm — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 12, 2025

Kirk — who was integral in Trump’s win last fall — was perhaps his most high-profile and effective advocate outside of government.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.