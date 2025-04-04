Share
Commentary

Leftist Violence Helps Claim Another Life as Police Find Grisly Scene, Shot-Out Security Camera at Walgreens

 By Joe Saunders  April 4, 2025 at 4:22am
The waves of political violence sweeping the U.S. crashed again this week — this time in California.

A Walgreens clerk in the central part of the state was shot to death in cold blood by a man bearing a grudge against big pharmacies, according to KFSN-TV in Fresno.

And considering the current mania for Tesla attacks, pro-terrorist riots on college campuses, and the left’s fondness for outright assassins these days, it isn’t hard to connect the dots.

According to KFSN, the slaughter took place about 9:30 p.m. Monday in Madera, when 30-year-old Narciso Gallardo Fernandez allegedly entered the store with a handgun and fatally shot clerk Erick Velasquez.

Fernandez, who also shot out a surveillance camera outside the store, was arrested in the parking lot, according to KFSN. He was reloading when police took him into custody, the station reported, so clearly, he wasn’t finished yet.

According to Fox News, Madera Police Chief Giachino Chiaramont said the circumstances surrounding the shooting are hazy.

“We’re having difficulties because some of the statements show that he had anger towards pharmacies in general, not specifically Walgreens,”  Chiaramont said, according to Fox.

Do you blame leftist violence for this killing in California?

Fernandez even told Walgreens employees, “[T]his isn’t about you.”

(Velasquez’s grieving widow and now-fatherless children would probably disagree. A GoFundMe page has been created to help them through what the post called “this very dark and tragic time.”)

It might be unclear exactly what sparked Fernandez bitterness toward big pharmacies, but there’s exactly zero doubt about the conditions where the killing occurred.

Americans have watched for months as political violence — almost invariably from the left end of the political spectrum — has become a staple of public life.

In less than a year, the country has seen two assassination attempts on now-President Donald Trump — the first coming within a hair’s breadth of succeeding. From many on the left, the responses were disgraceful.

It has seen supposedly elite college campuses overrun with Jew-hating rifraff, demonstrating delirious support for the savages who went on a spree of rape and murder in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, that has embroiled the Middle East in war once again.

It has seen violent vandalism against Tesla owners because of leftist fury over the actions of Tesla founder Elon Musk and his efforts to restore sanity to American government finances.

And it is watching as leftists build a personality cult around Luigi Mangione, the accused assassin of United HealthCare executive Brian Thompson.

The guy has become such a heartthrob among a diseased liberals that even some experts are concerned it might taint his future jury. (Fortunately, Attorney General Pam Bondi appears immune to his charms. She’s bringing federal charges in the case and directed Department of Justice prosecutors to seek the death penalty.)

According to KFSN, Chiaramont said police don’t believe Fernandez was inspired by Thompson’s murder in December.

That might be the God’s honest truth. It might simply have been the police chief’s attempt to get ahead of inevitable publicity or to protect and ongoing investigation that going to have to go to court at some point.

Either way, it’s difficult to believe.

Essentially, any American not living under a rock has heard about the Mangione case ad nauseam at this point.

If an American has an interest in the health care industry strong enough to shoot an innocent store clerk to death over it, the chances that he is not familiar with Mangione — and the adulation he is receiving from certain diseased quarters — are essentially nonexistent.

Two days after the shooting in Madera, little information about the accused is available. (That’s almost certainly confirmation that he can’t be tied to a conservative cause. The establishment media outlets would love nothing better than to hang a cold-blooded killing like this on a Trump supporter.)

Eventually, the full story is going to come out, but Americans don’t need the full story to understand a key part of it: There’s no denying the atmosphere in which this crime took place was created and fostered by the leftist fetish for violence.

Now, that fetish has helped claim another life.

Joe Saunders
Story Editor
