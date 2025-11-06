Leftist Voters Elect Convicted Killer to City Council

It was only a matter of time before American leftists morphed into a full-fledged cult of violence and death.

After all, those who celebrate abortion have already embraced the logic of narcissism and murder.

According to Maine Wire, on Tuesday voters in the city of Bangor, Maine, elected Angela Walker to the city council despite — or perhaps because of — Walker’s manslaughter conviction in the 2002 killing of Canadian tourist Derek Rogers.

Walker, who is not registered with any party, received 2,231 votes, which ranked third in a nine-way race.

Meet Angela Walker. She was just elected to Bangor, Maine City Council She was previously convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to 10 years for kiIIing a tourist, allegedly because he called her a “racist” name. He was found severely beaten and suffocated with sand stuffed… pic.twitter.com/5kQXvUL4RW — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 6, 2025

Democrats Susan Faloon and Daniel Carson also won election to the city council. Food and Medicine, a local progressive nonprofit, endorsed all three winning candidates, per the Bangor Daily News.

Of course, at the core of this outrageous story lies the nature of Walker’s crime. After all, a manslaughter conviction could mean any number of things. Accidental deaths resulting from negligence, for instance, might result in manslaughter charges.

Rogers’ death, however, occurred because of Walker’s unhinged violence.

Should Walker still be in prison? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1460 Votes) No: 1% (11 Votes)

According to the Portsmouth, New Hampshire-based Seacoastonline, in 2003 Walker, then known as Angela Humphrey, pleaded guilty to both manslaughter and perjury in the beating and suffocation death of Rogers, 47.

On July 31, 2002, Rogers went for a stroll alone on Maine’s Old Orchard Beach. At some point, he encountered Humphrey, her brother Benjamin, his girlfriend, and an unnamed 13-year old. After an exchange of angry words, Angela stuffed sand into Rogers’ nose and mouth, suffocating him to death.

During the investigation, however, Angela blamed her brother and his girlfriend for the murder. Benjamin, meanwhile, implicated his sister. Prosecutors uncovered evidence that, in their view, proved that Angela had lied.

“The indictment against Ms. Humphrey is stronger than against her brother,” Assistant Attorney General Fernand LaRochelle said at the time.

Nonetheless, prosecutors feared that the two siblings implicating each other would compel a jury to acquit both on reasonable doubt. Thus, they reduced Angela’s murder charge to manslaughter and allowed her to make a guilty plea that resulted in a 10-year prison sentence.

Why did she do the crime? Incredibly, she later claimed that Rogers said something racist about her Sioux heritage.

To top it all off, at the time of her guilty plea, Angela was already incarcerated for violating probation on a prior assault charge.

In other words, Angela killed Rogers then tried to pin the crime on her brother and his girlfriend.

Of course, people can repent. The whole point of Christianity is that Jesus offers us salvation from our sins. With that in mind, more than 20 years after Rogers’ death, we cannot look into Walker’s heart. And the point of the story, in any event, lies elsewhere.

Walker’s election aligns with a disturbing trend of leftist indifference to, or celebration of, violence.

Conservatives and supporters of President Donald Trump have long regarded many of our political opponents as dishonest, unstable, fanatical, and committed to acquiring power by any means necessary.

The Sept. 10 assassination of conservative Christian icon Charlie Kirk, however, opened our eyes to something much darker. Thousands of leftists celebrated Kirk’s murder with demonic glee. That taught us, of course, that they would also celebrate our deaths and perhaps even facilitate them if they could.

Meanwhile, Maine Democrat and Senate hopeful Graham Platner has seen his popularity among Democrats explode since the revelation that he sports an actual Nazi tattoo.

Then, on Tuesday, Virginia voters chose Democrat Jay Jones as their next attorney general. Jones, of course, made national news following the revelation that he had, in text messages to a colleague, fantasized about the murder of a Republican lawmaker and his children.

We have reached a point, therefore, at which conservatives may rightly ask two questions.

First, have leftist voters effectively made violence against conservatives and Trump supporters a prerequisite for office?

Second, if so, how do we coexist with such people?

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.