Leftist Woman Tries Doxxing ICE Agent Who Shot Renee Good, Instead Doxes Herself Creating Nightmare Scenario

Jonathan Ross is the man who Renee Good was in the process of harming — perhaps intending to kill, even — on the morning of Jan. 7. Faced with a split-second decision, he shot a woman who was using her car as a deadly weapon against Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.

Although it’s unclear now precisely what her motivations were, what we do know is that this is a decision that a law enforcement officer would make 99 out of 100 times, and make it correctly.

We now know who he is because of the gravity of the case and, thanks to an insufferable internet Karen who doxed him, where he lives. Only this time, it backfired. Now, she’s the one out of a job, she’s the one facing the consequences of doxing, and she’s the one who’s deleting her content.

The video was originally posted on TikTok by the user @its.me.sara.g, who said she had “a PSA” for everyone.

“Jonathan Ross lives in my town, Chaska, Minnesota,” she said in the clip. “There are two police squad cars sitting in front of his home.”

She went on to say she knew this because she saw the cars on an errand.

“I came back because I wanted to ask if they were protecting him or if they’re protecting the general public,” she said. “And police officers basically said we’re here to protect the community.

“It is what it is. I don’t really believe them,” she said. “They’re protecting him, he’s hiding out in his house. And I’d love for everyone who doesn’t like him to circle around in this neighborhood.”

She then effectively gives out his address while pretending not to, then says, “Go circle around, make him uncomfortable everybody.”

🚨BREAKING: Woman residing in ICE agent Jonathan Ross’s neighborhood is calling on leftists to begin targeting his home for harassment, asserting that he is hiding there. pic.twitter.com/33nxxo0KAs — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) January 12, 2026

Well, someone was made more uncomfortable by that post, although it turns out it was not Mr. Ross.

So, because the internet is remarkably good at this sort of stuff, it didn’t take long for sleuths to determine not only the woman’s name but her place of employ. Sara Larson, certified massage therapist, was removed from the “meet our team” portion of her spa’s webpage:

They removed her from the “Meet Our Team” page already pic.twitter.com/lGSSC5ss03 — dingydeeny 🦩 (@dingydeeny1) January 12, 2026

“I hold some personal experience and knowledge.” Not enough of it, apparently, or at least not enough to keep yourself from getting herself into viral trouble.

Apparently, her former place of employ has taken the appropriate action and dismissed her.

“We want to clarify the current situation. The individual involved with the recent viral video is no longer employed with EastWest Acupuncture,” a pop-up statement on the company’s website reads.

They should sue her for destroying their business pic.twitter.com/5YMJdyE9HD — 4isacharm (@4isacharm4me) January 13, 2026

“Their actions were their own and did not represent our standards, values, or expectations as a business. We also want to acknowledge what has followed. Some members of our team and their families have experienced threats, harassment, and false or misleading reviews. This has been very difficult for those affected, and we kindly ask for understanding and compassion as we work through this,” it added.

​Oh, and the video was removed, in case you needed to ask. Not that it matters now, but…

How quickly she removed her video. Her comment section was repulsive. pic.twitter.com/VNCDzu3fMu — ConservativeKay1.0 (@kay_dub_h) January 12, 2026

Some might argue that two wrongs don’t make a right, an eye for an eye leaves the whole world blind, truisms like that. Basically, different variations on the idea that the right has found its own idea of cancel culture. To which I respond, again, for what feels like the thousandth time: no, accountability culture.

or the harm she might bring to the federal agent and his family. She is so caught up in that deeply Leftist way of thinking, where they can do anything they want, and there will never be consequences. FAFO. Let there be (entirely legal) life-changing consequences.

3/ — Labrador Skeptic (@SaysSimulation) January 13, 2026

This woman committed a rash act that would jeopardize the safety and well-being of a man who hasn’t been charged with a crime not because she thinks what he did was illegal — we don’t even know the particulars of the case at this point, and what we do know is totally exculpatory as it pertains to Ross himself — but because she doesn’t like enforcing certain laws that this man was involved in enforcing.

And it’s evil at work. Period.

Other leftists praise Larson and Renee Good, but for what? They’ve both now helped child rapists, yet these other Karens praise her. If you don’t know quite what’s causing that, here’s what you need to know: What we’re watching is the Spirit of Antichrist (or the Spirit of Cain, if you prefer Jordan Peterson’s term).

Said more directly, it is the spirit of Satanic rebellion — a set of ideas and spirits that seek to reverse the natural order God ordained. That’s evil. And it must be fought.

People like Larson and Good are serving that spirit. They don’t know that, but they are. That’s what the mind virus and leftism are in real terms.

We need to make that clear, because otherwise we’ll never realize that our battle truly isn’t against flesh and blood but is against principalities and powers and spiritual hosts of wickedness in high places.

Larson didn’t think there would be accountability for this evil, because it’s always going to be 2020 for these people and they will always be the good guys, the superheroes in their own stories. Until reality hits. Then it’s “conservative cancel culture” and “doxing.”

Sorry if no one told you those weren’t the rules anymore, Sara Larson, but things have changed.

