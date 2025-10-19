Leftists Across the Globe Plan 'No Kings' Day Protests -- In Numerous Countries With Actual Kings

Thank heavens for the American left. This weekend, as you might have heard, they’re throwing another round of “No Kings” protests. I was profoundly worried before this; we’ve gone 91,051 days without a king as of Saturday, but would we make it to 91,052?

Thank heavens, a cadre of retired purple-haired HR managers and their life partners will drive their Lexus hybrid SUVs — doubtlessly blasting the Indigo Girls or “Fortunate Son” on the way there — to one of more than 2,500 of these shindigs across the fruited plain, according to CNN, to ensure we make it to that number. And here I was, worried for a second the president would abdicate and return the colonies to King Charles III.

Thanks, Karens! You’ve kept us safe for another day.

In all seriousness, these protests are what the Republicans have been calling them: “Hate America Day.” That doesn’t draw crowds (not anymore, anyhow; it ain’t the summer of 2020 and we’re not going back there anytime soon), so “No Kings” will do.

But just to make the whole thing farcical, the global left — which also treats American politics as if it’s a spectator sport they ought to have a say in — are getting in on the action. The farce? They’re doing it in a bunch of countries which actually have kings.

The exact number of countries where these demonstrations will be taking place is a bit hard to verify, although leftists on social media have been spreading a meme that there are at least 18 of them which will be having events “showing solidarity with the American people,” provided those American people hate America:

Thank you to our friends around the world for standing with us! 💙🎉 pic.twitter.com/okxKEcjJna — Kool Karyn 😎 Resister Since Day One 💙 (@koolkaryn) October 16, 2025

As Abraham Lincoln once said, however, don’t believe everything you read on the internet, especially if it’s on social media. What we can confirm, thanks to the official websites of No Kings and Democrats Abroad, is that there are events happening in numerous countries with monarchies on “No Kings Day” — although they’re a bit cagey, usually, about what to call them.

The most obvious and problematic locales of these globalized anti-American protests is the U.K. Having run out of plausible reasons to publicly hate Jews now that there’s a peace agreement between Israel and Hamas, the British left seems to have glommed onto — or “pounced on,” to use the media lingo for when Republicans take up an issue — the prospect of protesting there being a Republican in the White House.

The country’s reigning monarch might be a more plausible target, mind you, after he very belatedly pressured his degenerate brother, Prince Andrew, into finally stepping down as the Duke of York late Friday following further revelations about his connections to (and alleged misbehavior with) financier and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

But nope: In Battersea, for instance, the “No Kings” event is called “DAUK: Ready to Resist?” In Oxford, it’s called the “No Tyrants Protest.”

In Amsterdam, where King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands has one of his three royal residences, there’s also a “No Tyrants 2” rally outside of the U.S. consulate.

In Málaga, Spain — a country where King Felipe VI has reigned since 2014 — there’s a “Protest Rally to Save Democracy in the United States.” In Sweden, meanwhile, they’re holding “No Dictators Day/No Kings Day” in three cities. One hopes King Carl XVI Gustaf isn’t too hurt.

Netherlands: King Willem-Alexander. Norway: King Harald V. Sweden: King Carl XVI Gustaf. Belgium: King Philippe. Denmark: King Frederik X. United Kingdom: King Charles III. Japan: Emperor Naruhito Spain: King Felipe VI. — TE Hrdbl (@TE_Hrdbl) October 16, 2025

This, by the way, isn’t counting members of the Commonwealth of Nations — a confederation of former British colonies — which still recognize King Charles III as titular head of state. Like, you know, Canada — where there were several protests to be found on the No Kings or Democrats Abroad websites.

Hope nobody shows them this:

Note to those attending the event in Montreal: Perhaps now is the time to resurrect those “Vive le Québec libre!” chants from back in the day. Just saying, if you really want “no kings,” now wouldn’t be the worst time…

The irony is the message. Nobody’s concerned about kings, even problematic ones. Nobody’s concerned about tyranny, either; if you’re holding a “No Tyrants” protest in the United Kingdom or Germany, where 1) events are being held and 2) mere memes can get you arrested, tyranny isn’t really what’s first and foremost on your mind.

You don’t like America, you don’t like Donald Trump, and you don’t like the laws that he’s enforcing, particularly as they pertain to immigration and terrorism. We get it. Thanks for the reminder.

But don’t tell us this has anything to do with kings. If our “Days Without a Monarch” workplace counter is at 91,051 and yours is still stuck at 0, check yourself before you try wrecking us.

