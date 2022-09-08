Parler Share
News

Leftists Begin Celebrating Moments After Buckingham Palace Announces the Queen Has Died

 By Michael Austin  September 8, 2022 at 1:33pm
A number of left-wing voices online have taken to social media to cheer over Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Thursday.

“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world,” King Charles III (formerly Prince Charles) wrote in a statement after her passing. “During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

Sadly, it wasn’t “respect and deep affection” that was shared by many left-wing critics of the Queen on Thursday.

Instead, many such messages promoted disdain and hateful words for Elizabeth II and her family.

Perhaps most notable of the hateful messages were those posted by Carnegie Mellon University professor Uju Anya. According to Anya’s official biography, the professor studies in such fields as “critical discourse studies examining race, gender, sexual, and social class identities in new language learning through the experiences of African American students” and is an expert in “diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

At least one of Anya’s messages has since been deleted by Twitter for violating Twitter rules.

WARNING: The following posts contain language which some may find offensive.

Other users prompted similar messages in tone regarding the Queen’s passing.

“HAPPY QUEEN BEING DEAD DAY TO ALL WHO CELEBRATE,” another Twitter user wrote.

Some users even went as far as to mock the British monarch’s death.

Shakari Briggs, a journalist with Spectrum News, took to Twitter to condemn the hateful messages.

“It’s really awful to see people celebrate a person’s death. No matter one’s beliefs about a person or what they did in life, it’s truly unfortunate to see [them] rejoice about the loss of life while family, friends & loved ones remain in mourning. Give grace,” Briggs wrote.

Michael Austin
